Victoria Beckham Pregnant: Does She Want Baby #5 With David At Age 50?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Victoria Beckham pregnant with baby #5? Is that the story going around?!

Shortly after celebrating her 50th birthday alongside her fellow Spice Girls, Tom Cruise, and her beloved husband David Beckham, fans started to question if Victoria was ready to welcome another child into the world.

After all, who doesn’t love a group of 5?

But is a 5th child really in the cards for Posh and her family? Is it even something she wants? Here’s what we know about Victoria Beckham’s plans to get pregnant again.

David Beckham and a very pregnant Victoria attend the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. ((Photo by Jon Bond – WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Is Victoria Beckham Pregnant With Baby #5? ‘Never Say Never’

Let’s get the question sorted out first – no, Victoria is not pregnant or expecting baby #5.

This rumor has be circling the drain for years though. In fact, she was barely a new mom to baby #4, her little girl Harper, before reports started flying around that she was pregnant again.

However, initially, Posh led many to believe that another kid was entirely possible for her and David.

Victoria told Glamour magazine in 2012 that she’d “never say never about [having] another baby.”

“It’s a juggling act—a career, family, a husband who’s busy,” she said. “But I’d never say never!”

So, for awhile, it didn’t seem impossible for Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to look forward to another sibling. Fast forward ten years…

The family is all here! Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix ‘Beckham’ UK Premiere in 2023. ((Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

David Beckham Is Victoria’s ‘Fifth Child’

As the years have gone on, the question has come up again and again if the devoted pair were trying for a fifth child again. Somewhere along the line, the stance of “never say never” turn into Victoria defiantly saying, well, NEVER!

“No,” Victoria insisted in 2020 when asked about another baby by People in 2020. She then add, with a laugh. “I’ve got four! I feel like I’ve done my bit.”

That may be, but there may be one other reason she hasn’t tried for another kid with David. With their three boys grown, and Harper entering her teenage years, David and Victoria have more time to themselves than the’ve had in many years.

Apparently, that’s changing their relationship dynamic.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While there have countless reports through the years that the pair have been on the brink of divorce, Victoria and David have always shown a united front. In fact, they are poised to celebrate their 25 anniversary in 2024.

With that said, during an interview in 2023 about her fragrance empire, Victoria conceded that part of the reason she hasn’t had another baby is that she already has two more children to look after.

“[My fragrance collection] has been my fifth child. Actually David is my fifth child, the fragrance collection is my sixth child!”

Welcoming Baby #4, Their Own Little (Spice) Girl

If that’s the case, then the last little Beckham of the brood was the little girl that Posh Spice always wanted.

“David and Victoria Beckham are delighted to confirm they are expecting their fourth child in the summer,” said spokeswoman Jo Milloy at the time.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Harper Seven, on July 10, 2011, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. That means she’ll be 13 years old this year.

Time flies!

