Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham: Friends or Feuding?

Meghan Markle enjoys the loyal support of a massive global fan base — but the Duchess of Sussex has quite a few enemies, as well.

The Duchess has notably been feuding with the royal family for years. Because of this, some high-profile mutual acquaintances have felt the need to take sides.

The folks with fancy titles have mostly sided with the Windsors, of course, but it was widely assumed that non-royal celebs — especially the ones who spend a lot of time in the US — would join Team Sussex.

Enter Victoria Beckham to the chat.

Meghan Markle & Victoria Beckham Were Friends — At First

Once upon a time, the Duchess and Posh Spice had a delightful friendship.

More than once, Meghan was spotted wearing Victoria’s designs to high-profile events.

In fact, these two were so close, Posh reportedly in talks to design Meghan’s wedding dress. While you may think the Duchess going in a different direction might’ve caused a rift, such was not the case.

Far from it, as both Victoria and David Beckham happily attended the royal couple’s wedding with a smile – which, as we know is a big deal for Posh! (Kidding!)

Prince Harry was reportedly overjoyed that Posh and Meg got along so well, as he’s long enjoyed his own friendship with David Beckham.

The Sussexes vs The Beckhams

However, years later, the alliance between these two power couples went kaput.

Insiders say the trouble began at the start of 2023, when Meghan suspected the Beckhams of leaking private information to the press.

David was reported “absolutely bloody furious” over the the accusations. According to the DailyMail, what followed was a “tense phone call” between David and the Duke.

At the time, the source insisted that “any making up now is so unlikely.”

Peace Between Prince Harry & David Beckham

By the end of 2023, it looked as though the Sussexes and the Beckhams had officially decided to go their separate ways.

But then, a surprising development took place.

Harry joined David at BMO Stadium in LA on September 3, 2023 to take in a soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami, the team that Beckham owns.

The A-listers were not joined by their wives, and neither we seen sitting together in David’s box.

Still, Prince Harry was IN the box, while other celebrities at the game, such as Selena Gomez, were relegated to watching from the field.

Was this an olive branch from David to Harry? Furthermore, is there even a point of reconciling if their wives can’t do the same?

Meghan Markle & Victoria Beckham’s Relationship Today

The most common theory, of course, is that Meghan and Victoria both steered clear of the event for fear of being forced to make awkward small talk with one another.

Then again, one insider pushed things even further. They allege that Posh and the Duchess have launched a full-scale social war against one another in recent months, with both parties making it clear to their famous friends that they’ll be expected to choose sides.

“Meghan has been uncharacteristically quiet in the public domain,” the source recently told the Daily Mail.

“But she has powerful new friends, so don’t expect the silence to last long,” the insider added.

“Any making-up now is so unlikely.”

But then again, not impossible.

In 2022, a source told The Sun that “when Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips, but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious.”

Once again, the husbands stepped in to mend fences.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on by directly contacting his good pal David,” The Sun’s source alleged at the time. “Afterward, they got things back on track, but it took a few months.”

So, things were fixable, just not for long.

Problems at Home for Meghan & Harry?

Of course, there are those who believe that Meghan’s absence had more to do with her feelings about Harry than her animosity toward Victoria.

Harry and Meghan have been appearing separately more often than ever in recent months, and there are conflicting theories as to why that might be.

Some say Meghan has decided to distance herself from Harry for professional reasons, as she hopes to establish herself as more than just the wife of a beloved royal.

But others think Harry and Meghan have hit a rough patch in their marriage, and their future as a couple has become uncertain.

Whatever the case, Harry seemed untroubled as he took in a game with his old friend this week.

That could be a sign that the rumors of trouble in his personal life have been greatly exaggerated.

Or it might be that Harry was just thrilled to get out of the house for a few hours!