Influencer Olivia Oras, 27, Dies While Undergoing Cosmetic Procedure: Police Investigating as Aggravated Manslaughter

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In a tragic twist, influencer Olivia Oras has died.

Reportedly, she underwent a cosmetic procedure.

Police are investigating her death as aggravated manslaughter.

What happened?

This photograph shows Helsinki harbor on May 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

How did Olivia Oras die?

Finnish influencer Olivia Oras tragically passed away on September 3.

She was only 27 years old.

The content creator’s family have not rushed to share which cosmetic procedure she was undergoing.

However, in public statements, they have described her death as a result of a procedure “gone wrong.”

For the moment, what we know is that her parents say that she passed away after going under anesthesia at a private clinic in Helsinki.

Some surgeries have known — and feared — risks, such as embolisms.

We are still hoping for more details, but expect them in the near future.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 9, Finnish police confirmed that they are investigating Oras’ death as a crime.

Specifically, they are looking into it as a possible case of aggravated manslaughter.

However, the investigation is only days old. No arrests have been announced.

Who was Olivia Oras?

Fans may remember Olivia Oras for building a following on social media when she was just a teenager.

In 2016, she took part in the The Perfect Selfie documentary.

The doc followed a year and a half of her life as a high school girl.

Her following grew during that time, and the documentary explored her relationship with social media.

In the 2010s, social media as we know it was still a relatively new phenomenon — and, for the most part, not yet a weapon of division and discord used by governments and aspiring techno-feudal overlords as a weapon against most of humanity.

Later, Oras went on to launch a nonprofit.

The organization supports pulmonary disease research.

In the process — and true to her influencer roots — she worked with multiple tech and wellness companies.

There is no “good” age at which an innocent person should die. But Oras was only 27.

Her family, friends, fans, and followers are all mourning this loss — and hoping that an investigation can give them answers.