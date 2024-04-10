There were times last season when some very cantankerous NFL fans were calling for Taylor Swift to be banned from all league events.

They argued that the pop icon was ruining the game with her very presence, as she created a distraction that stole focus from events on the field.

As you’re likely aware, Taylor attended numerous Kansas City Chiefs games for the purpose of cheering on her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

The gripes were ridiculous, of course, but the NFL is the most dominant force on American television, and when enough fans complain, the powers that be tend to pay attention.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Has Taylor Swift Been Banned By the NFL?

But despite some surprisingly widespread rumors to the contrary, Taylor has not been banned by the league.

And it’s safe to say the NFL never even seriously considered such a move.

There are many reasons for this, the first and most obvious being that Taylor hasn’t done anything to merit such a punishment.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

If you’ve ever been to a professional football game in America, you know that drunkenness and bad behavior are pretty widespread among fans.

Despite those circumstances, lifetime bans are exceedingly rare.

So if the league is hesitant to kick out fans who are actually creating problems, why would they remove Taylor simply because broadcast producers can’t stop themselves from turning their cameras toward her booth?

Taylor Swift attends ‘In Conversation With… Taylor Swift’ during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On top of the fact that she’s never made a nuisance of herself at a Chiefs game, Taylor is actually good for the NFL’s business. Very good, in fact.

Taylor Swift Helps NFL Bring In Record Ratings

Super Bowl LVIII, in which Kelce’s Chiefs pulled off an overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers, was the most-watched game in NFL history.

And industry analysts believe that that’s partially due to the Taylor Swift Effect.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swifties who had never previously watched a football game began tuning in throughout the season in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their queen.

Needless to say, the league is likely in no rush to ban a woman who’s turned out to be a bigger ratings draw than Patrick Mahomes.

It’s too early to say if Taylor’s impact will remain in effect for next season or if the novelty will have worn off by then.

Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Of course, if Eras Tour ticket prices are any indication, Swifties will go just about anything to see Taylor in an outdoor stadium.

September is a long way off, but we’re guessing fans will be tuning in on Week 1 to see if the Chiefs’ number one fan is seated in her usual luxury box.

And who knows? By then, it might be Travis’ fiancee cheering him on from the stands!