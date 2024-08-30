'Sister Wives’ House For Sale: See ‘Ugly’ & ‘Cringe’ $1.65 Million Home

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The famed Sister Wives house is up for sale. While fans have seen the outside of the homestead before, they’ve never seen the inside very much.

Until now!

Kody Brown and his only remaining wife Robyn Brown have officially listed their Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale. The two-acre property was put up for sale on Aug. 29 with a price tag of $1.65 million.

While of course this gives fans pause, as selling their home together was the first sign that Bennifer was heading for a divorce, mostly people were concerned with seeing the layout of the home where Robyn and her 5 kids have lived with Kody since 2019.

Behold, gentle readers: the inside of Flagstaff!

Kody Brown does not look thrilled in this Season 19 scene. (TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ House For Sale: Inside The Flagstaff House

The $1.65 million estate boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a four-car garage.

In the listings, put up by Realtor and Zillow, fans were treated to photos of everything from the bedrooms of Robyn and Kody’s kids Ariella, 8, and Solomon, 12, to the kitchen to the backyard.

There’s also “primary bedroom with a luxurious, spa-like en-suite bathroom, complete with a large dual-head shower and built-in shelving in the walk-in closet,” the huge kitchen comes with a double oven, a commercial-size refrigerator/freezer and a walk-in pantry.

Other amenities include a game room, two laundry rooms and an extra-wide garage.

Immediately on Reddit, fans started to pick apart the decor choices. “The money that has been spent on bad art,” posted one Redditor, pointing at displays of a lion painting, a sculpture of two bears hugging, and what looks like a piece of garland made of gems and rocks dangling from the ceiling in one room.

Then, there are some items called “unhinged”, like a mirror covered in red writing, a painting of kissing horses, and Robyn’s dried wedding flowers ON HANGER!

Robyn Brown shares her opinion here on Season 19 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Easter Eggs and The Other Wives Represented!

Eagle eye fans picked up on some small details that they actually remembered from the show. In the kitchen, there’s a wall clock that Kody and Robyn purchased during the famous shopping day with his four mothers in law!

There’s also a very expensive looking Phoenix statue in the kitchen. Apparently, this is an homage to Kody’s muse, Robyn, since “she rose from the ashes like a phoenix.” (Yes, that’s something he said in the show.

But something that really caught the eye of one person on Reddit was the subtle tributes to Kody’s former wives in the house. Also in the kitchen, there’s a “I kiss better than I cook” sign. That was bought by Janelle!

Into the Bedroom We Go

Now, for where the magic happens!

The space features a purple shag rug and matching accents. It’s VERY purple!

But what struck observers more was the amount of artwork in the room. Specifically, the amount of original artwork.

The room and the closet include several paintings that appear to feature the couple on their wedding day, locked in a romantic embrace. And they all look hand painted.

Cute or creepy? Depends on how you look at it, we guess!

Kody and Robyn interviewed during Christine’s wedding special (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Are They Moving To Coyote Pass?!

Ah, now that is the million dollar question!

In the last two years, one sticking point in the family’s dynamic was the home that Robyn and Kody shared in Flagstaff. The couple have been unwilling to move forward on building a new home on the Coyote Pass property that the family had purchased in order to build a Brown compound.

Since then, every other family member has moved off the property. Meri, Janelle, and Christine are literally scattered about the country.

“We buy the house, we build on Coyote Pass, you move into that house, we rent this house,” Kody explained in a November 2022 episode of the show. “That’s the plan with Robyn’s house.”

Could that plan actually be in motion now? Or is something more devastating going on?

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody & Robyn Headed For A Split?

Over the past two years or so, Christine, Meri and Janelle Brown have ALL walked away from their spiritual spouses.

With Kody feeling openly betrayed by their actions, a brand new report has left us wondering:

Might Kody Brown soon have no wives at all?!?

The father of 17 has been legally married to Robyn Brown since 2014, and all three of the aforementioned ex-spouses have cited how deeply Kody cares for her as a major reason for their decision to leave.

But all is no longer peachy keen between the pair.

Robyn reportedly feels pretty dumb for sticking with Kody — and we now have a reason to believe she may be done with the selfish plural marriage fan as well.

It’s unclear what is going on here.

However, this real estate news comes amid speculation that Robyn is miserable in her marriage.

“Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy… [and] it’s getting worse,” a source said just this week to The Sun.

The main reason behind the tension, per this same tabloid?

Kody is “just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all. He’s completely changed. He’s angry and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him.”