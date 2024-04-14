Sandra Oh’s Partner: Who Is She Dating Now?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Who is the current partner of acclaimed actress Sandra Oh?

It has been many years since Sandra Oh left Grey’s Anatomy to pursue numerous other projects.

From Killing Eve to Invincible to Turning Red to her more recent Max project, The Sympathizer, her career has been a smashing success with no end in sight.

Oh has been private about her relationships, but not everything is a secret.

Sandra Oh attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Limited Series “The Sympathizer” at The Paramount LA on April 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In 2003, Sandra Oh married Alexander Payne

Sandra Oh is a relatively private person when it comes to her relationships, despite her profile. But not everything remains hidden.

In 2003, the world learned that she and Alexander Payne had married. Payne is an Oscar-winning filmmaker, and the two had been dating for five years.

However, the marriage did not last as long as the relationship that led up to it. Within a couple of years, they split — finalizing their divorce settlement in 2007.

Sandra Oh accepts the Luminary Award onstage at CAPE’s Radiance Gala Celebrating API Women & Non-Binary Achievement in Entertainment at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on March 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment))

In fact, reports in 2005 claimed that Sandra Oh and Alexander Payne had separated and were in the lengthy process of disentangling their finances. That process would then take two more years, it seems.

Notably, Payne remarried in 2015. His second marriage was with Maria Kontos.

Payne and his wife welcomed their first child together in 2017.

Sandra Oh attends “The Tiger’s Apprentice” premiere event at the Sherry Lansing Theatre at Paramount Studios on January 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Sandra Oh also moved on

After finalizing her divorce in 2007, Sandra Oh also reentered the dating pool.

She began dating Andrew Featherston, a band member of The Hereafter. Photographers snapped pics of the two despite their efforts to keep things private.

Because of those efforts to keep things under wraps, it’s unclear exactly when Oh and Featherston split. But they are not together, and have not been together for many years.

Sandra Oh attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By no later than 2016, Sandra Oh was in a relationship with Russian-born photographer Lev Rukhin. That year, the two attended a dinner hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As with many of her past relationships, they do not appear in public together very often.

Rukhin is not a public figure on the scale of the Emmy Award-winning actress. However, they do appear in paparazzi snapshots. And the world knows that Rukhin has a daughter.

Is Sandra Oh still with Lev Rukhin?

Her emphasis upon privacy makes some answers difficult to come by. But the two have appeared together in photographs attending events together as recently as 2023.

It is likely that the world at large will only know when Oh and Rukhin have split when paparazzi spot her with someone else. Which is fair. She’s a public figure, but her private life is her business.

Sandra Oh’s projects, like The Sympathizer, and her activism are the sides of herself that she has made public. That is very respectable.