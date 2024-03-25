Rebel Wilson is speaking out against Sacha Baron Cohen.

In recent months, Rebel Wilson has opened up about stress and about having worked with dirtbags in the past.

The comedian and actress has spoken about refusing to work with jerks, and one “massive a-hole” in particular.

Now, she’s identifying Sacha Baron Cohen — with whom she has previously worked — as one such jerk. According to her, he’s trying to prevent her from publishing her memoir.

Rebel Wilson presents during the 2024 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 10, 2024. (Image Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI)

Rebel Wilson has a ‘no a-holes’ policy

On March 15, Rebel Wilson made a post to Instagram, which you can see below.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a–hole policy, means like, yeah, I don’t work with a–holes,'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical.'”

Rebel continued: “But then it really sunk in because I worked with a massive a–hole and yeah, now I definitely have a no a–holes policy.”

Additionally, Rebel has said that her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, has the previously unidentified in a panic.

Variety reports that Rebel Wilson said that someone was trying to prevent her book from coming out. “Now the a–hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers.”

Rebel’s older post added: “He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

Rebel Wilson attends the “Miss Saigon” Sydney Opera House Premiere on August 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Opera Australia)

Who is threatening Rebel Wilson over her memoir?

On Monday, March 25, Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram Story to drop a major name.

“I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers,” she began her Story post.

“The ‘a–hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen,” Rebel then announced.

In an Instagram Story post on March 25, 2024, Rebel Wilson accused Sacha Baron Cohen of being an a-hole. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Rebel worked with Sacha Baron Cohen on the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby.

In a subsequent radio interview, she described him as allegedly pressuring her to film a naked scene.

Even more, she accused Cohen of asking her to place a finger in his posterior — something that was not in the script.

Sacha Baron Cohen attends a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021. (Photo Credit: Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

What will Rebel Wilson have to say about Sacha Baron Cohen in her memoir?

It could be that the entire chapter that she has allegedly devoted to Cohen will simply elaborate upon what she has already shared.

But it’s also entirely possible that she has more to share. Presumably, someone wouldn’t issue alleged threats over a story that’s already public.

Rebel has allegedly been blackmailed and she has certainly been targeted with hate. But it sounds like her experiences with Cohen were fairly different.

Rebel Wilson attends the 2023 “Kering Women in Motion Award” during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Though Rebel has admitted her reluctance to find a specific label, she is part of the LGBTQ+ community. She also joined the entertainment industry as a plus size woman.

One must imagine that she has a very thick skin to have done so.

With that in mind … if she is angry enough to call someone out many years later, it has fans wondering how serious this really is.

Sacha Baron Cohen, winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Virtual General Press Room on February 28, 2021. (Photo Credit: Handout/HFPA via Getty Images)

Sacha Baron Cohen responds

A rep for Sacha Baron Cohen spoke to TMZ on Monday, March 25 in response to Rebel Wilson’s (for the moment, vague) accusation.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence,” the rep claimed.

The rep then continued: “Including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”