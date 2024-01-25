When Nicole Kidman channels Britney Spears, you know that something wonderful is happening.

Kidman is so much more than an AMC commercial meme. She is an international treasure.

Gracing a magazine cover is as natural for her as breathing.

Speaking of the natural world, her latest scene partner was a snake … and it’s giving fans flashbacks to one of Britney Spears’ most iconic VMAs performances.

Nicole Kidman is cover material

The beautiful and talented Nicole Kidman is gracing the cover of Vogue Australia.

Her “Nicole Kidman doesn’t follow the rules” piece is evident from the cover, where she makes a wild and fun expression.

Also, she’s not on the cover alone. Atop her alluring black lace, she’s also wearing a real, live snake.

Some social media commenters have already been claiming that they don’t recognize Kidman in some of the photos.

Truth be told? Some of that could be ageism, but it probably has more to do with her hairstyle and glasses than anything else.

The snake is absolutely getting people’s attention. Which is part of the reason for which the beloved actress has this reptilian scene partner.

Nicole Kidman channels Britney Spears on the cover and behind the scenes

Vogue Australia also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Nicole Kidman’s photoshoot.

In the Instagram video, which you can watch below, we see Kidman and her slithering fellow model arranging themselves for the camera.

For multiple poses, Kidman has the snake wrapped around her waist. Of course, it seems like Kidman takes direction a little more than this charming reptile.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Vogue Australia wrote about the photoshoot behind the February cover.

“Nicole Kidman is very careful about who she chooses to go on adventures with,” the caption noted.

“But,” the caption continued, “that doesn’t mean she doesn’t go on them.”

The snake isn’t just there for decoration

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman discussed snakes with Vogue Australia, referring to them as very “alluring.”

She added that she finds the way that “they slither and move” to be very fascinating. Relatable!

Kidman went on to express that “they’re very beautiful.” We’d go so far as to say magazine-worthy!

Kidman also highlighted the less than literal meaning of the way that snakes shed their skins.

“You can become and try different things, all the time,” she noted, “which is what excites me.”

Kidman explained that she applies that mindset to her career, in which she has played a variety of different roles.

“I don’t even see it as reinvention,” Kidman explained when reflecting upon the shifts in her career.

“I think it’s more like different facets that you discover that are in existence,” she mused.

“But,” Kidman continued, “you are attuned to the discovery of them.” That is an esoteric, but interesting, way of viewing her life!

“Yes, I remain very open and still very passionate about what I do,” Kidman affirmed, “and curious.”

She then asserted: “And those elements haven’t been dampened.”

We love that Kidman retains such enthusiasm for her craft. She is a monumentally talented actress and we’re always happy to see her on screen.

It’s giving classic Britney Spears vibes

Social media commenters have pointed out that this is a photoshoot where Nicole Kidman channels Britney Spears … albeit, 2001 Britney at the VMAs, not current Britney Spears. And only because she is wielding a snake.

Some of Reddit’s serpentine size queens have scoffed at Kidman’s snake, suggesting that Britney’s much larger reptile set the standard. In other words, that Kidman’s is just too small.

But we think that this world is big enough for big snakes, small snakes, and even the occasional photo of a celebrity who is not wearing a snake at all.