Luke Bryan Falls on Stage (Again!) Thanks to Fan’s Thrown Phone

Luke Bryan has, once again, had a bit of a fall on stage during a concert.

This time, a fan accidentally helped him slip — with their phone. Whoops!

Long before Luke Bryan joined American Idol, he had a long track record of embarrassing incidents during concerts.

This time, he sounded positively excited.

Luke Bryan performs during The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Globe Life Field on March 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images for Teton Ridge)

Another Luke Bryan concert, another Luke Bryan tumble

Over the weekend, the seemingly accident-prone singer was performing in Vancouver at the Coast City Country Festival.

As you can see in the video below, he slipped on a fan’s phone.

You know the recent, bizarre trend of crazed fans throwing their actual phones onto the stage? Well, phones are flat and smooth and slippery.

Being no stranger to stumbling and falling on stage, Country singer Luke Bryan got back up.

He laughed off the incident and tossed the phone back to the fan. No hard feelings?

“It’s okay,” he said on stage. He then (presumably) joked that “My lawyer will be calling.”

‘Did anybody get that?’

Luke Bryan asked if the audience had managed to record the mishap, asking: “Did anybody get that?” Indeed, they had — many of them had.

He furthered the joke, grabbing a concert-goer’s phone and asking the production crew to get a closer look. He then watched a play-by-play on the large screen.

After asking to “zoom in,” the singer let out an audible “YES” at the shot of him taking a fall. “I need [something] viral, this is viral, all right.”

Luke Bryan speaks onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

This is not Luke Bryan’s first time with this.

In 2022, he slipped while dancing during a Raleigh performance.

Also in North Carolina, back in 2014, the Country star came too close to the edge of the stage in Charlotte and just … fell off.

Luke Bryan is in a celebrity feud with gravity

During the 2014 fall, the current American Idol judge actually stayed down. It was only for a few seconds, but still.

It was his fans who ended up helping him up.

He continued playing the show, but did end up needing stitches.

Luke Bryan performs at Bridgestone Arena on August 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Obviously, not everyone has the same level of coordination. Some people are naturally graceful. Others are so anxious about falling that they maintain perfect balance just to avoid it. Neither of those are prerequisites for becoming a Country star.

This most recent incident, however, involved someone’s phone. A phone that has no business whatsoever on a concert stage.

Some music stars welcome the throwing of undergarments on stage. That’s just fine. But please, don’t throw bottles or phones onto the stage. That’s maniac behavior. And, clearly, it’s dangerous.