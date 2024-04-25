The time may have finally arrived for Jennifer Aniston.

According to In Touch Weekly, the veteran actress may soon sit down and write a memoir that delves into her impressive career…. addresses all those plastic surgery rumors… and, yes, gets into her marriage to Brad Pitt.

“Jen is finally ready to tell all,” this tabloid now claims. “She realized life is short, so why not do it now?”

Jennifer Aniston arrives at PaleyFest LA 2024 – “The Morning Show” at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024 in Hollywood. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The decision to do so has allegedly been driven by Matthew Perry’s memoir, which inspired millions of people due to Perry’s candor when it came to his many years of substance abuse.

Perry, of course, passed away in October.

Aniston has been struggling tremendously in the wake of this tragedy.

But she practices daily gratitude journaling for years, In Touch goes on to state, with the insider saying that Aniston “is going to do it right” and that “nothing is off-limits.”

There’s even an early manuscript, the magazine reports, and it reveals “secrets she’s never told.”

Jennifer Aniston speaks onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Aniston, of course, married Pitt way back in 2005; the two split five years later after Pitt fell for Angelina Jolie while filming the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

It’s a story that still drives interest, despite Aniston never really expressing hard feelings against either her ex-husband or the woman he went on to marry.

“Jen knows people want to hear all about her love affair with Brad and the truth about their divorce, especially since Brad and Angelina have now split and Jen and Brad have reconnected,” In Touch writes.

Indeed, to this day, many folks out there think Aniston and Pitt may get back together.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

“I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment,” Aniston confessed at one point about her divorce, famously suggesting that “a sensitivity chip that’s missing” in Pitt.

She has also referred to their union as a “beautiful, complicated relationship.”

Elsewhere, for whatever reason, Aniston’s pregnancy journey has also been a major point of interest to the general public.

She has said she’s at peace with not being a mother, but total strangers on the Internet refuse to believe her.

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Concludes In Touch:

“She’s learned some valuable lessons and wants to share them…

“Jen has always maintained an optimistic, glass-half-full mentality, and she’s open about working hard on her physical and emotional well-being.

“That’s why this memoir will be so inspiring to her fans.”