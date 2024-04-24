Jill Duggar Reunites With Estranged Parents Jim Bob & Michelle After Still Birth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As shocking as it may be to believe, Jill Duggar Dillard has reunited with her estranged parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, for the first time in forever.

Unfortunately for her, it was for a devastating reason.

Turns out, Jim Bob was included in a special memorial held for Isla Marie, Jill’s daughter who tragically died in utero.

(TLC)

Jim Bob and Jill Duggar Reunite At Memorial For Her Still Born Baby

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick mourned the loss of of their first daughter, Isla Marie, during a memorial service in April. Sadly, when Jill was only four months pregnant, Isla died while still in utero.

The former Counting On couple decided to surround themselves with family during the difficult time and invited many of Jill’s siblings to participate in a memorial service. Surprisingly, the invitation was extended to Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar as well.

While she mad managed to maintain a relationship with her mother, Jill has not spoken or seen her father for a long time. In fact, in 2023, Jill and Derrick published a tell-all book that exposed all of the hardships they faced with Jim Bob in their life.

Still, it appears that in this time of deep sorrow, Jill and Jim Bob are putting aside their differences to mourn.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pose with their many, many children. (Photo Credit: TLC)

A Beautiful Memorial For a Lost Duggar

In photos posted by Jill and Derick to Instagram, the couple shared with followers intimate moments of the memorial. A photo carousel on Jill’s page featured a series of heartbreaking images, including a box containing Isla’s remains and a collection of books her parents had hoped to share with her.

In another set of photos, what looks to be most of Jill’s family attends a balloon release service for Isla. Jim Bob and Michelle can be clearly seen together, as well as Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jackson Duggar, Joseph Duggar, and their families.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” the couple wrote in their announcement on April 14.

“Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

Jill Duggar spoke with fans on YouTube in September of 2023. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Jill & Jim Bob: Will Their Relationship Be Mended?

Fans have followed along as the relationship between Jill Duggar and her parents deteriorated over the years, long before it reached its breaking point.

But even after Jill’s parents accused her of corrupting her siblings, she wanted to stay close to them all.

The final straw came over the last few years, when her parents pitted her against her husband and forced her to choose between them and Derrick.

“As we paved our own path, it became very difficult for me,” Jill expressed in an interview last fall.

She explained that it became challenging “because I realized I could not please my parents and do what I feel like we’re being called to do.”