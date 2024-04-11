Matt Roloff Lays Into Zach On Little People, Big World: What a Disappointment!

It’s the feud that simply won’t die.

As Little People, Big World fans likely know at this point, Matt Roloff has been on bad terms with his son Zach for a long time now.

It all started back in May 2022 when Matt listed 14 acres of his Oregon farm for sale, angering Zach because the father of three felt as if his own dad didn’t give him a fair chance to purchase this property.

And when Matt pushed back against this claim?

Zach Roloff doesn’t look too thrilled in this scene from Little People, Big World. (TLC)

Zach slammed him as a coward and a manipulator.

Since that time, there has been both distance and tension between Zach and Matt… which brings us to the next week’s episode of the aforementioned TLC reality program.

Courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, we’ve watched a sneak peek that centers on a fundraiser hosted by Amy Roloff for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America.

Upon learning that Zach and Tori don’t plan on attending, Matt questions why and lays into the couple pretty hard for snubbing the effort Amy has put in.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Whatever it is, I just think they should have been here to support you, to support their organization,” he tells Amy, adding:

“It’s funny to see little Jackson and Lilah kicking the soccer ball around, and then to go to the convention last year and then not have them support you and this fundraiser…

“It’s disappointing to me to see them not support your thing.”

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

In a subsequent confessional, Matt elaborates on his thoughts about his oldest son and his immediate family not attending the event.

“I’m disappointed,” Matt says to the camera.

“I thought that Zach would maybe come down with Jackson, so it’s disappointing. I don’t get upset about that kind of stuff. I think Zach and Tori are going to be away. I think everybody gets to set their own priorities in life. I’m sadder for Amy than I am for me. I’m kinda used to keeping the space and the distance. I think Amy, this was something she conceived.

“I think it’s for the benefit of Zach and Jackson and Lilah and Josiah. So for them to have a different priority that’s their choice, you can’t cry over that.

“So everybody has to make their own choices with their own priorities.”

Zach and Tori Roloff have been through a lot as a couple. (TLC)

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.

The show, if it continues, will look very different going forward, however.

In February, Zach and Tori confirmed they are quitting the show!