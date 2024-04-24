‘Masked Singer’: Who Is Miss Cleocatra?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Her name is Miss Cleocatra, but who is hiding underneath all that bling on the Masked Singer this season?

The competition is fierce on the popular reality series for season 11, with many already choosing favorites, like Goldfish and Lovebird.

On the second episode of the season, fans were introduced the elegant Miss Cleocatra, along with other masked contestants like The Beets and frontrunner Gumball.

Of course, the fun of watching is trying to figure out who could be behind the mask – so let’s discuss some guesses!

Who Is Miss Cleocatra on ‘The Masked Singer’?

“Time to unleash the claws! Meow, baby!”

That’s how Miss Cleocatra introduced herself in her costume debut video – and what a debut it was!

This costume is perhaps one of the most stunning ever to grace the Masked Singer stage.

She is a golden cat dressed like the most Egyptian royal of all, Cleopatra. Her costume includes a bejeweled headpiece, a jade and gold body suit, and fabulous cape to twirl along with when she performs.

In short, the costume is made for a diva, and the likelihood that a diva is inside is pretty good.

Her performance on her debut episode solidified her queen status.

Case in point, she was carried in by an army of shirtless man servants! Does get much better than that!

Then, she belted out a sultry rendition of Lena Horne classic “Stormy Weather”, which got the entire the entire crowd on their feet!

In her next episode, she gave a Broadway belt to the En Vouge smash “Free Your Mind” on Girl Group night.

While the judges have their own guesses, fans think they cracked the code on Miss Cleocatra’s identity without their input!

Who Is Miss Cleocatra? Hints, Clues & Guesses

To be honest, there have been a lot of incredible clues to lead fans to exactly who is under the mask. Miss Cleocatra revealed, “I’ve already worked my magic on an Emmy Award-winning show.”

While that really could’ve applied to a multitude of people, it narrows down the field dramatically. And we have a sneaking suspicion that it’s…

Jenifer Lewis

The voice, the sass, the LEG RAISE! The most solid guess for the identity of this star is the incomparable Jenifer Lewis.

We obviously can’t be 100% certain, but it feels like if it’s not Jenifer Lewis, it really SHOULD BE!

However, some fans do have other guesses. They’re wrong, but all the same, we’ll hear them out!

Paula Abdul

While she’s going through a fairly messy legal battle at the moment, Paula Abdul is no stranger to the Masked family. As a former judge on The Masked Dancer, competing as Miss Cleocatra would be such a full circle moment for her.

Plus, it’s clear Miss Cleo has some moves and Paula is known for her dancing!

Sabrina Bryan

You gotta strut like you mean it, if you’re a former Cheetah Girl, and Miss Cleo sure knows how to make an entrance!

Because of that – and the fact that other former Cheetah Girls have been huge hits on the show to date – we feel like it could be Sabrina flexing her claws on the show. She knows something about being a fierce kitty!

And remember, both Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Raven Symone competed on the show in season 2 (the Flamingo and Black Widow, respectively.)

Let’s give the other Cheetahs a turn!