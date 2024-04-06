Cole Brings Plenty — an actor best known for his role on the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 — was found dead this week in Kansas.

The discovery took place days after he was named a suspect in a domestic violence case and reported missing.

He was 27 years old.

Cole Brings Plenty is pictured here on an episode of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923. (Paramount Plus)

What Happened to Cole Brings Plenty? His Cause Of Death Remains Unknown

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas confirmed this sad and mysterious news in a press release on Friday, April 5 at around 11:45 a.m.

They explained that deputies received reports about an unoccupied car. And then…

“Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle. The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27.”

A cause of death is not immediately available, although the sheriff’s office said this is now an ongoing investigation.

His Family Ties To ‘Yellowstone’

Cole is the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, who is pictured down below.

He was last seen driving his white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kansas on March 31 and was then reported missing the following day, prompting an outcry of concern from those who worked with the actor.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing,” Yellowstone star Cole Hauser wrote on Instagram April 2, for example.

“He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City.”

Mo Brings Plenty attends the premiere of Ian Munsick’s “White Buffalo: Voices of the West” documentary at The Beverly Theater on December 6, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mo Brings Plenty shared a missing persons poster of his nephew on Instagram earlier this month, announcing that his loved one.

According to the poster, he missed an appointment with his agent for a television show, which was “uncharacteristic” for him, and therefore raised alarm bells within his family.

Cole — who portrayed sheepherder Pete Plenty Clouds on 1923 — was named around that time as a suspect in an incident that “involves allegations of domestic violence.”

According to this same release, authorities “responded to reports of a woman screaming for help” in an apartment on Sunday morning.

After an investigation identified Brings Plenty as a suspect, “traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident.

In addition to being named a suspect, the police said they “have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

Along with his role on the Yellowstone prequel, Cole acted in episodes of The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger and Into the Wild Frontier.