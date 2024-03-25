It’s been three weeks since Garrison Brown took his own life.

On March 4, the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody reportedly committed suicide inside of his Flagstaff apartment.

According to Garrison’s friends and roommates, the reality star had been battling Depression at the time and drinking almost every night.

He was 25 years old.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

In the wake of this tragedy, nearly all of Garrison’s family members and loved ones have spoken out to express their shock and sorrow, with sibling Maddie, for example, focusing on the driving issue that sadly doomed her brother.

“Mental health is so important and I don’t think we talk about it enough and I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness,” Maddie wrote last week.

“It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face.”

Amen, Maddie. So well said.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

Now, meanwhile, a local shelter in the area — High Country Humane Society, which is based in Flagstaff — has also memorialized the late TLC personality.

“Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us,” the animal shelter wrote via Instagram on March 23.

“Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come.

“Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always.”

In addition to the lovely caption, the post (as you can see above) also includes a photo of a framed picture of Garrison holding one of his cats that was put up in the shelter.

A subsequent video features one of the shelter’s employee’s explaining that they raised $25,000 in Garrison’s honor in the two weeks following his passing.

Janelle has since re-shared this video.

“It’s an amazing gift in his memory and it’s a true testament to the person he was,” the employee explains in the footage.

“He was passionate about senior cats … [and] the words that people wrote in their donations were just incredibly inspiring and some of them didn’t know him [outside] of the Sister Wives program.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

As fans debate whether or not Sister Wives should be canceled in the wake of this horrible development, Janelle and Kody continue to mourn their child.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the former spouses wrote on Instagram the day Garrison’s body was found.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”