Elizabeth Hurley Responds: Did She Take Prince Harry’s Virginity?

Elizabeth Hurley would like to set the record straight.

When it comes to her sex life.

With a certain VERY famous redhead.

Is everyone out there ready to listen? Okay. Here she goes…

Elizabeth Hurley attends the “Strictly Confidential” Special Screening at The Robin Williams Center on April 3, 2024 in New York City. (Getty)

Over a year after Prince Harry detailed losing his virginity to an “older woman” in his polarizing memoir Spare, the veteran actress finally commented on the rumor.

Is she really the unnamed person in question?!?

“That was ludicrous!” Elizabeth told Andy Cohen during the April 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live!, adding in this sit-down:

“He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like, ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Moreover, the 58-year-old added that she’s “never” met Harry, even using a metaphor fo the public jumped to conclusions after reading the aforementioned book.

“It was like saying, ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen,” Hurley said on this program.

Harry, of course, married Meghan Markle in 2018.

He shared insight into his first sexual experience at approximately age 17, referring to it as an “inglorious episode” in his 2023 memoir.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024 via a pre-recorded video at Cadogan Hall on February 28, 2024 in London, England. The Sport Gives Back Awards will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday, March 24th. (Photo by Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images)

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion,” Harry wrote of his first-ever bedroom partner.

“Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Readers were quite taken back by this language and all this detail.

In the months since, there’s been renewed chatter over Harry’s alleged drug use.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

The controversial book was about plenty more than sex, we should note.

Harry also reflected on the struggles that followed losing his mother Princess Diana at just 12 years old.

“I remember feeling numb,” Harry wrote of his public appearance at Diana’s 1997 funeral.

“I remember clenching my fists. I remember keeping a fraction of Willy always in the corner of my vision and drawing loads of strength from that.”