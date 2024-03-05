‘Shogun’ Star Néstor Carbonell’s Wife: Is Rodrigues Actor Married?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Néstor Carbonell have a wife? It’s a surprisingly common question these days!

As the FX limited series Shogun continues to draw rave reviews from critics and audiences, fans have grown curious about the lives of some of the series’ stars.

And high on the list of the most-searched cast members is Néstor Carbonell, who plays enigmatic sailor Vasco Rodrigues.

Carbonell is a TV veteran, who some will recognize from his work on such series as Suddenly Susan, Lost, and The Morning Show.

Nestor Carbonell attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

These days, he’s once again stealing scenes on one of television’s most buzzed-about shows.

Rodrigues might prefer to keep his motives under wraps, but thankfully, Néstor is not nearly as secretive in his own life.

‘Shogun’ Star Néstor Carbonell: Does He Have a Wife?

Shannon Kenny and Nestor Carbonell attend Apple TV +’s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Néstor’s wife is the Australian actress Shannon Kenny.

With more than 30 credits to her name, Shannon is also a veteran of the TV industry.

She was a regular on the WB series 7th Heaven, and she did voice work on the cultishly beloved animated series Batman Beyond.

Shannon Kenny and Nestor Carbonell attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shannon and Néstor met on the set of a short-lived television series back in 1995, and they’ve been married since 2001.

The couple has two children together, Rafael (born 2002) and Marco (born 2005).

Néstor and Shannon starred together in the 2000 film Attention Shoppers, which he also wrote.

Nestor Carbonell and Shannon Kenny attend the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Needless to say, these two make quite the successful pair.

Néstor might not be playing one of the series leads on Shogun, but as fans of James Clavell’s novel know, his character is of vital importance to the story.

And given how much buzz the series is already receiving, it wouldn’t be surprising if Néstor were to receive some nominations come award season.

Shannon Carbonell and Nestor Carbonell attend Apple TV +’s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shogun Cast Generates Curiosity

Since the Shogun cast is made up largely of actors who are relatively unknown to American audiences, it’s no surprise that there’s been so much curiosity about their personal lives.

We previously discussed Anna Sawai’s international upbringing and family background.

We also delved into the marital statuses of Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis.

The stars of Shogun are as intriguing as the show itself, and we’re grateful to the producers of this wonderful series for introducing them to American audiences.

We can’t wait to see what Shogun has in store, and we hope to see much more of its wildly talented cast.