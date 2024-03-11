Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Snuck Into Oscars After Party Together

Reading Time: 5 minutes

If you were hoping to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars, you were left sadly disappointed last night.

Despite many couples making a date night out of the evening, Traylor wasn’t one of them.

They were together in Singapore the day before, so why not celebrate the end of an incredible few months with a Hollywood prom moment?

The short answer? Because they didn’t have to. Instead, they opted to hit up an exclusive Oscar after party for privacy!

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis Skip The Oscars, but Hit the After Party

It turns out, a big, splashy entrance into the Oscars together was not in the cards for the most talked about couple in Hollywood in 2024.

Despite having the opportunity to hit the show after performing in Singapore (more on that in a second), the couple did not attend the big show.

However, according to Vogue, Taylor and Travis were among the elite invited to Madonna’s ultra exclusive Oscar after party in LA.

Held at talent manager Guy Oseary’s home, other stars in attendance include Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Lenny Kravitz, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis.

Unfortunately, there is a strict no photos policy at the shindig, which is why it took so long for fans to find out about their night!

While Taylor couldn’t post from the party, she did, however, post to her fans on Instagram the night of the show, to share her love for her fans in Asia who came out for her Singapore shows.

“We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows. What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!! See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime I’ve got an album to release…”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce At The Oscars: Could They Have Gone Together?

The big question ahead of the Oscars was even if they wanted to, could the pair have made it to the show from Asia?

The answer to that, it turns out, was yes – but it would be ROUGH for then.

Taylor was playing a string of shows in Singapore. Her last show out of the six scheduled is March 9th, the day before the Oscars on March 10th. But is there enough travel time?!

As we did in February for the Super Bowl, it’s time to do some travel math!

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

California is 16 hours behind Singapore, and the flight time is just over 15 hours between the two locations.

If her she ends her show at midnight Singapore time, books it to the airport and takes a direct flight, with the time change, the latest she would be back in Los Angeles is mid-morning on March 10th.

Exhausted, yes. But still in town.

And, at least this time she would’ve had Travis for company, since he made it out to her Singapore shows for the second weekend.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Was Taylor Swift Nominated For An Oscar This Year?

As much as it pains fans, what would’ve locked in Taylor as a sure thing for the Oscars would’ve been if her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” had been nominated.

Sadly, for both her and Beyonce we might add, who also had a killer concert film in 2023, both were snubbed. Neither were eligible to submit or compete for an Academy Award nomination for documentary feature under the current guidelines.

And honestly, this is just a continued injustice on Taylor’s behalf. To date, she has never been nominated for any category. She missed out when she co-wrote “Beautiful Ghosts” with legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for the movie Cats. (Say what you will about the film, the song is gorgeous.)

And in 2022, she was insulted twice over when she missed out on a nomination for original song for “Caroline” from the Sony Pictures drama adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing AND for short film with her 10-minute version of All Too Well.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce On The Red Carpet: Will It Happen at The Oscars?

To be honest, given her schedule, it was just too much to ask for to have them both on the Oscars red carpet.

But there were always the after parties, and both Travis and Taylor have been to the Vanity Fair party, the biggest most exclusive event, over the years.

Taylor Swift at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ((Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images))

It’s been a few years since Taylor’s gone (2016, to be exact), but Travis was there front and center in 2023, days after he hosted SNL.

“It was an honor to go to the Vanity Fair after-party,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast in the days. “It was a blast. The Gold Party after that was even more fun. Got to see some of the coolest people in the entertainment world, not just Hollywood. Both sports and entertainment and I had an absolute blast.”

If Travis and Taylor had gone to the Oscars and walked the red carpet together, it would’ve been their official debut at a Hollywood event.

While she showed up to 13 straight games, including the Super Bowl, he’s yet to escort her down a red carpet.

She attended both the Golden Globes and the Grammys solo. The latter was a particularly big deal, as she won Album of the Year for the 4th time and took her place in music history with it.

There’s always next year!