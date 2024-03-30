Lizzo Screams “I QUIT,” Is Apparently Done with Hollywood

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Lizzo, it appears to be about damn time…

… to walk away from her career?

On Friday the 35-year old singer shared a lengthy statement on Instagram that said she’s “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

And, as a result?

Her career is over?

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” the Grammy winner continued.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

Lizzo did not delve into any specifics in her message.

Last August, the artist was accused of sexual harassment by a number of backup dancers who said she humiliated them by forcing them to eat a banana from a stripper’s vagina, among other allegations.

We can only assume that Lizzo was making a reference to this lawsuit when she added on March 29:

“My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

Emphasizing she “didn’t sign up for this s–t,” the 35-year-old concluded:

“I QUIT.”

Lizzo has mostly kept a low profile since the aforementioned lawsuit was filed.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she responded in an August 3 Instagram message. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

Lizzo went on at the time to call the accusations “sensationalized stories,” saying in part:

“Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Last November, the performer got candid with her following, explaining in a separate Instagram post that she was taking time to focus on herself.

“Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo,” wrote Lizzo back then

On March 17, meanwhile, Lizzo provided fans with an update on her professional plans and goals.

“I’m writing some of the best music and I’m so excited for y’all to hear. I’m almost ready to be a normal human again, to be outside.. to love and trust people.. to try and make new friends… to go on live … to sing and talk about my pain and joy,” she said, adding just two weeks ago:

“Thank u for the patience and to the ones who unfollowed thank u too cus now I know where we stand.”