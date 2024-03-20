Scheana Shay has been on TV for so long that fans might think they know just about everything about her life. But until last night, we had no idea about her involvement in an orgy with John Mayer!

Yes, it wasn’t a revelation that anyone was expecting going into Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

But in a scene involving a rousing game of Never Have I Ever, Scheana strongly hinted that she collaborated on a group project with the musician.

She stopped just short of explicitly naming Mayer, but the implication couldn’t have been much stronger.

Scheana Shay attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

John Mayer Orgy Details: Scheana Tells All

First, Scheana revealed to her friends that she had participated in an orgy.

When a producer asked for details in a confessional segment, Scheana remarked, “It was with an A-list celebrity. Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland, I’ll say that.”

“Your Body Is a Wonderland” is, of course, one of Mayer’s best-known songs. So yeah, Scheana didn’t make us work too hard for that one.

John Mayer attends 2023 ChainFEST Gourmet Chain Food Festival VIP Night at Nya Studios on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Scheana previously revealed that she first met Mayer when he was dating Jennifer Aniston in 2009.

“I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them,” she explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, according to Page Six.

“Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot.”

Scheana explained that she was invited to an after-party, but was too drunk to attend.

Scheana Shay attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(We guess that’ll happen when John Mayer is buying you shots your whole shift.)

But she had a friend get Mayer’s phone number for her, and after the singer broke up with Jen, he started spending a lot of time with Scheana … and her roommate.

John Mayer and Scheana Shay Were Involved In a ‘Throuple’ With Stacie Adams

“I was living with [The Hills star Stacie Adams] at the time,” Shay recalled.

“This went on for about six months. … It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on.“

John Mayer performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking and there were, like, a lot of things,” she coyly added.

And it seems that that’s not the only big bombshell in store for Scheana this season.

In one preview, we learned that Scheana once made out with Tom Schwartz, a fact that will apparently be addressed in a future episode.

And still ahead is a storyline in which both Schwartz and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, hook up with Scheana’s nanny.

Scheana Shay reacts to the news of Tom Sandoval’s infidelity. (Bravo)

Scheana was hit with another surprise last night when her husband, Brock Davies, revealed during the game that he was once involved in “a threesome with two dudes.”

“I wasn’t involved!” a flustered Davies then elaborated. “I was in a room and there was other things going on, but there was definitely more bodies.”

See? This show does have something going on besides the Scandoval.

Hey, it might not be the most gripping season of VPR, but it’s still about ten times more exciting than The Valley!