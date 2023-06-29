Vanderpump Rules Spinoff: In the Works! To Star Jax, Brittany and Kristen!

The Vanderpump Rules universe is set to expand.

Late Thursday, Deadline and other celebrity gossip outlets confirmed that a spinoff of this wildly popular and controversial Bravo program is in the works.

According to Deadline, the upcoming reality show “will follow a group of tightknit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley.”

A few familiar faces will headline the series, too.

Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend The Garage Sale featuring James Mae and Friend presented by Good Times at Davey Wayne’s on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

There aren’t a ton of details available, but Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright — who welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021 — are among those set to be prominently involved.

Moreover, Kristen Doute — who returned to Vanderpump Rules amid the scandal that centered on Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss – is also expected to be a cast member.

The first season will be comprised of eight episodes.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are rumored to be having marital difficulties. (Instagram)

This announcement marks the latest spinoff for Vanderpump Rules… which itself was a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Taylor and Cartwright previously starred on Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.

The show only aired for one episode in 2017 and it chronicled how the couple went on vacation to Cartwright’s native state of Kentucky and spend time with the star’s loved ones.

Doute and co-star Stassi Schroeder, meanwhile, were both kicked off Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 after filing a police report against co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit.

Kristen Doute is officially returning to Vanderpump Rules! (Instagram)

For its part, Vanderpump Rules rose to an all-time ratings high during its Season 10 finale, bringing 4.1 million viewers on Bravo, on-demand and on the Peacock platform within three days of its release.

This episode dropped one bombshell after another about Sandoval’s months-long affair with Leviss.

Series regular Lala Kent revealed on Monday during an Amazon Live session that season 11 of the Bravo blockbuster began shooting last Wednesday.

It’s unclear at the moment whether Leviss will be a part of it.

Raquel Leviss has been threatened in various ways since her affair came to light. (Instagram)

As for Cartwright and Taylor?

They asked by E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in March if they might return for Season 11, with Jax hinting that something was in the works.

“I wish I could tell you” he responded this spring. “We have so many things going on right now.”