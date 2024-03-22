Rose Hanbury Sends Letter to Stephen Colbert Over Prince William Affair Joke

Rose Hanbury is back in the news.

By her own choice.

According to In Touch Weekly, attorneys for Hanbury — whose Royal title is Marchioness of Cholmondeley and who may have slept with Prince William — sent a letter to Stephen Colbert this week.

And, no, it wasn’t to compliment his humor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted here by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images))

Earlier this month, you see, the late-night talk show host addressed Kate Middleton’s ongoing absence from public life on an episode of his television program.

Was it related to the surgery Middleton underwent in January?

Is she simply recovering away from the spotlight from this procedure?

Maybe, Colbert said at the time. Or maybe…

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales clap during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Colbert quipped on March 12.

“Well now, Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair.

“So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is.

“Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

Rose Hanbury arrives through the East Gallery for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As cited previously, Hanbury is known by this hard-to-pronounce moniker.

There’s been speculation since 2019 that she slept with Prince William while he was married to Middleton.

Continued Colbert, referencing this chatter:

“There have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019.”

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Colbert mocked Hanbury’s title, used a British accent at one point in his monologue and and added:

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it.

“Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating.

“‘Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.'”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For her part, Hanbury actually spoke out on the allegation of William’s infidelity.

Through a rep, she said told Business Insider a few days ago that any and all reporting of improper relations between her and the Prince “are completely false.”

Now, meanwhile, Hanbury is asking Colbert to issue a public explanation for his joke.

She’s asking him (via threat of a lawsuit?) to retract his words as they relate to her relationship with William.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart from Horse Guards Parade after the Ceremonial Welcome for Buckingham Palace by carriage on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hanbury’s legal team told In Touch Weekly on Thursday.

“We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

The Royal Family announced that Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January.

The palace has since confirmed she is “making good progress” and hilariously claimed she is working on a special project these days from home… but it has said little else.

The entire world is wondering what is going on with this Princess.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Hanbury is 40 years old and a former model.

She’s married to someone named David Rocksavage, with whom she shares three kids: 15-year-old twins Alexander and Oliver; and 8-year-old daughter Iris.

William and Kate were once neighbors with Rose and David, and the wives were once very good friends.

In 2019, though, The Sun published an article that alleged Hanbury had been getting it on with William, which led to a fallout between Rose and Kate… and here we are now.

To be clear, so we do not receive any sort of legal letter, there’s never been any evidence of any kind that an inappropriate relationship has ever existed between the Prince of Wales and Hanbury.