Carole Middleton: Meet the Heroic Mother of Princess Kate!

Carole Middleton is living every parent’s nightmare at the moment:

Her daughter, Kate Middleton, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales made this shocking announcement in a video she shared on social media last Friday, telling the public at the time:

“I have been doing everything [I] can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Carole Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Prior to this confirmation, Kate Middleton conspiracy theories were prevalent around the Internet, as observers tried to figure out why she had disappeared from public life after undergoing abdominal surgery on January 16.

We now know the answer, of course.

We don’t know Middleton’s type of cancer; nor do we know exactly when she might be able to resume any sort of official Royal duties.

But we know that Kate is following a “course of preventative chemotherapy” and is “now in the early stages of that treatment,” which means she’s more or less incapacitated in general.

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Enter Carole Middleton.

“Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty,” a source recently told The Independent, referencing both her three young grandkids and a famous fictional character as follows:

“She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support.

“She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Carole is 69 years old and founded a company in 1989 that sells supplies for children’s parties.

She has mostly tried to stay out of the spotlight ever since her daughter met and then married Prince William… but folks may be seeing a lot more of her in the days and weeks ahead.

“She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news,” this same insider explains.

Middleton, of course, has been receiving words of encouragement and support from basically anyone who has ever met her ever since revealing this diagnosis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive for the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Heck, even rivals Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan relayed a message last week that reads:

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Most recently, Sarah Ferguson has reached out to her fellow cancer patient.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Fergie wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Following her bombshell announcement, Middleton and Prince William went out of their way to express the gratitude for the well wishes they have received.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” this follow-up statement says.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”