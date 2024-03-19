Just how much of an age gap do Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson have?

Back in 2012, Aaron Johnson married Sam Taylor-Wood. Since then, they have gone by the shared hyphenated surname of Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron is an in-demand actor, qualified to lead the James Bond franchise. Sam is a critically acclaimed director.

But this entertainment power couple has a massive age gap. Between that and their ages when they met, some see this as a red flag.

How big of an age gap does Aaron Taylor-Johnson have with his wife, Sam?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was born in 1990. Sam was born in 1967.

The two of them have a 23-year age gap.

While Aaron is a grown adult man in his thirties, he was only a teenager when he acted in one of Sam’s films, and she was in her forties at the time. Though no one has credibly accused anyone of doing something illegal, it is still enough to make people cringe.

Over the years, the hunky British actor has seemed reluctant to discuss this glaring age gap.

In August of 2023, Aaron Taylor-Johnson spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Even though he spoke of his family, he made it clear that there were limits to how much he would make public.

“I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have,” Aaron asserted at the time. “But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me.”

How did Aaron Taylor-Johnson meet his wife, Sam?

In 2009, Sam made her directorial debut with Nowhere Boy. It was a biographical drama about musician John Lennon, who was one of the Beatles.

18-year-old Aaron ended up portraying young Lennon. However, Sam initially scouted another actor, believing that musician Miles Kane would be perfect for the role. When he passed, teen actor Aaron landed the spot.

At the time, one assumes that neither the teen actor nor the 42-year-old director had any idea that they would marry in just a few years.

In that same 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aaron acknowledged that things began as a working relationship.

“I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating,” he reflected.

Aaron then emphasized: “But that’s not why I fell in love with her.”

Does the age gap bother Aaron?

In 2017, Aaron Taylor-Johnson spoke to fashion website Mr. Porter, where he admitted that he understands the age gap — but that it doesn’t really matter to him.

“I don’t really analyze our relationship,” he admitted. “I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We’re just in sync.”

Ultimately, some of the concern about their age gap is well-intentioned, while some may have elements of misogynistic double-standards (which are ever-present in age gap discussions). Regardless, they are of course adults and can do what they like.

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the next James Bond?

On March 18, The Sun reported that Aaron Taylor-Johnson had received a formal offer to play James Bond. The expectation was that the very qualified British hunk would sign within the week.

This would not only make him (easily) the most handsome James Bond actor in franchise history, but one of the youngest. (George Lazenby is the youngest to date, as he was 29 when he assumed the role)

Aaron’s casting could breathe new life into the franchise and attract new fans — just as each new Bond does. Of course, some of Aaron’s fans fear that taking the role might mean cutting his hair. Let’s hope that he can avoid such a grim sacrifice.