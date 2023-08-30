Kim Kardashian Panics After Ex Kanye West Bares Butt on Boat in Italy: What Do I Tell My Kids?

While this is not the most famous thing about her, Kim Kardashian’s misbehaving ex has left a sour mark on her brand.

Kanye West was famous even before he got with Kim.

And, unfortunately, his descent into vile antisemitic rants alongside numerous behavioral issues have defined him to a wider audience than his music ever has.

Recently, Ye went pantsless on a boat ride with his new “wife.” In full view of the public. And Kim is worried sick.

Speaking to the Season 3 confessional camera, Kim Kardashian tells The Kardashians viewers that she does not recognize what her ex has become, and would do anything to turn him back into the man that she married. (Hulu)

First, what happened.

Kanye West recently appeared in the public eye without pants. And no, we do not mean in his underwear.

This week, he was on a boat ride in Italy with his wife (their ceremony was not legally binding, but a wife is a wife) Bianca Censori. They were vacationing.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. (Getty)

The result was that tourists and locals alike got an eyeful, and it was not of the historic beauty (or admittedly filthy waterways) of Venice.

Instead, Ye was sitting on a boat, seemingly without pants or underwear on his body.

As a result, his bare butt was visible. And we don’t mean in one of those long-range creepy photographer snapshots. We mean, like, people could see his booty while they were just walking by.

According to a report by Page Six, Kim Kardashian feels “despeartely embarrassed and worried” by his clumsy, unbecoming behavior.

She allegedly believes that “something clearly isn’t right” with her ex. That much, we all knew. For many years, really.

But Kim has an added concern. She reportedly “doesn’t know how she will explain it all to the kids” if they find out. Which, as they grow older, grows increasingly likely.

In this screenshot from The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 9, Kim Kardashian looks through an array of clothes. From the blandness of the color palette, you can already guess that they are Yeezy brand. (Hulu)

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca,” an insider reported.

The source added: “Like how will she explain it all to the kids?” Even if North doesn’t see anything at home, what about a classmate?

“She’s embarrassed and worried for him,” the insider emphasized. “He’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.”

Heartbroken, Kim Kardashian cries into her hands while Khloe Kardashian attempts to comfort her on The Kardashians’ third season. (Hulu)

Yes, Ye is her ex. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t have years of history. Or that they don’t still share four children.

“It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens,” the source explained.

“And,” the insider added, “she’s pulled back into it.” It sucks!

Kim Kardashian may be excited during this July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, but her shoulders are screaming “we got too much sun!” (Hulu)

“It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts,” the insider explained. “It reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.”

The source added: “She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

While we cannot confirm Kim’s personal thoughts on this or anything else unless she shares them, we’re sure that this is troubling. Public nudity can be fun. Accidental, absentminded public nudity can be a sign of a mental health crisis.