The tributes continue to come in for Garrison Brown.

As you likely know at this point, the son of Janelle and Kody Brown — who appeared on numerous episodes of the TLC reality show Sister Wives — committed suicide back on March 4.

According to authorities in Flagstaff, Arizona, Garrison died on that date of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was 25 years old.

In the three-plus weeks since this tragedy took place, Garrison’s loved ones have issues statements of shock and sorrow.

“We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily,” Christine Brown wrote on Instagram on St. Patrick’s day, for example, adding at the time:

“It’s such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving.

Christine is especially close with Janelle and played a major role in helping to raise Garrison.

Now, meanwhile, Sister Wives fans are passing around an obituary that was published in The Arizona Sun on March 14, but is only first going viral now.

“On March 4th, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend Robert Garrison Brown joined his ancestors in the halls of Valhalla,” the feature reads.

“Born to Janelle and Kody Brown, 6th child of a big, unconventional family.”

The obituary then continued, making note of how much Garrison loved his pets and animals in general:

“He is survived by his large, adoring family and his three cats Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons.”

It’s true.

Garrison’s final Instagram post — shared five days before his death — depicted him hugging a gray cat along with the caption:

“Newest edition to my home, Ms. Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice.”

The obituary noted, “In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coconino Humane Society or the Ark Cat Sanctuary in Flagstaff, Arizona in Robert Garrison’s honor.”

Just this week, a local shelter in the area — High Country Humane Society, which is based in Flagstaff — also memorialized the late TLC personality.

“Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us,” the organization wrote via Instagram on March 23.

“Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come.

“Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always.”

To close out this obituary, meanwhile, the aforementioned newspaper wrote:

We remember him as the coolest dude who lived with a zeal for life, led through his curiosity.

He was a world traveler, going to multiple countries and continents.

Garrison “was a jack of all trades and a master in comedy. He enjoyed being an amateur craftsman and a adventurous photographer. His night sky photography evoked deep emotion.

He made friends everywhere he went, and his death leaves all who knew him in immense pain. Robert Garrison’s death is a reminder to tell those you love how you feel and take care of each other.