Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have no connection these days.

After nearly a decade of Gwen Stefani cozying up to Blake Shelton, it can be easy to forget her last relationship.

Gwen’s marriage to Gavin ended so painfully that it sent her running into the arms of her fellow The Voice coach.

Now, Gavin admits that he and Gwen no longer have any sort of rapport. And despite screwing up his marriage and family, he doesn’t seem to have many regrets.

A smiling Gavin Rossdale attends Charlize Theron hosts Desert Smash 2024 to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at La Quinta Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on March 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Crotty/Getty Images)

Gavin Rossdale never planned on becoming a divorced dad

Gavin Rossdale sat down on Wednesday, March 20, for the Amy & T.J. podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

“I never thought I’d ever get divorced. So there’s a simple shame in my life,” he expressed.

“I feel bad for my kids, that’s it,” Gavin added.

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during day one for the Warner Music Nashville Lunch during CRS 2024 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Gavin Rossdale went on to explain that his parents had been married three times — each. He had hoped to avoid that situation for his children: 17-year-old son Kingston, 15-year-old son Zuma, and 10-year-old Apollo.

“I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives,” he lamented.

“It wasn’t fun for me to come from a broken home,” Gavin acknowledged. “It can be quite debilitating for kids … the overriding things is you don’t want to let your kids down.”

Gwen Stefani and singer Gavin Rossdale attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala honoring Apple’s Eddy Cue at the Pacific Design Center on October 23, 2014. (Photo Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for City Of Hope)

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani remained married for about 13 years

No, you don’t want to let down your children. And yet that is precisely what Gavin did.

He and Gwen Stefani married in September of 2002 before having their three children in 2006, 2008, and 2014.

Widespread and largely unopposed reports about the couple’s 2015 breakup accused Gavin of cheating on Gwen with the nanny. Allegedly, Gwen discovered evidence of the affair on the couple’s tablet device, which had a connection to other devices — including Gavin’s phone.

“The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there’s a loss,” Gavin explained.

“It’d be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me,” he added, not even naming Gwen Stefani.

Gavin added: “I go to a lot of events where there’s ‘the other team,’ so to speak, and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I’m super consistent.”

Gwen Stefani poses with her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on October 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gavin Rossdale did not enjoy his contentious divorce from Gwen Stefani

On the podcast, he recalled the divorce process as “debilitating” and also as a “very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation.” Well, yes.

“Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing,” he continued. “I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about [my sons’] mom. That’s just not right.”

We all have real questions about what negative things he might have said, but nobly refused to say, about Gwen. There’s no doubt that whatever Gavin might say would be fascinating to hear.

Gavin outlandishly added: “I think that there’s no accidents in life so you are where you’re meant to be.”

He went on to characterize his disposition: “So I don’t live in regret … life just unfolds how it should.”

It’s unclear if he’s trying to imply that he never boned any nannies or simply that he believes that the irresistible threads of fate were tugging him below the belt.