Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval of ‘Grooming’ Raquel Leviss In Shocking …

In what was likely the most shocking Vanderpump Rules scene of the season, Lala Kent accused Tom Sandoval of “grooming” Raquel Leviss during Tuesday night’s episode.

It all went down during a trip to Lake Tahoe that was supposed to be a healing experience for the cast.

For a while there, it looked as though Tom might actually be able to weasel his way back into his friend group.

But then he colossally effed up (again!) by defending his affair with Raquel Leviss and attempting to shame Lala Kent for her past indiscretions.

Lala Kent vs. Tom Sandoval Feud Heats Up

The trouble began during a chartered boat trip when Lala offered Tom the chance to make amends.

“Can I ask you a question? When you could look me in my eyes and say, ‘You need to be real. You need to be honest with your life.’ All of those things knowing that you were doing what you guys were doing,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

“How could you look at me and say that? I genuinely want to know,” Lala continued.

“You said it to me often. Then you even went on to do an article the day you guys got caught. It was mind-blowing. It was such a mindf–k.”

In a confessional, Lala revealed that Sandoval blasted her in an interview that coincidentally came out the day that his affair was exposed.

“Sandoval was in this publication saying that I have douchey energy and I just need to be real,” she said. “And I just thought, ‘How poetic that this would come out on this day? And how rich coming from you.’”

Lala’s Olive Branch Rejected

“Lala, your entire life was a mystery and off-limits for years and years, and we respected that,” Sandoval alleged, referring to Lala’s relationship with Randall Emmett.

“It feels like things are only allowed to be talked about if you are OK with them,” he added.

“Look, I did lie about the seven-month relationship,” Sandoval elaborated in a confession.

“Lala lied for a few years of a six-year relationship. We both lied. We are both liars. I think in this instance we both just call this a wash.”

From there, Lala accused Tom of rejecting the olive branch she had offered.

“You are insane. I felt bad for you for five f—king seconds, and now you are proving to me that you are terrifying,” she told Sandoval.

“It is all you have on me. You will not allow me to evolve. But yet this happened four months ago, and I am allowing you to evolve.”

Lala Kent Accuses Tom Sandoval of Grooming Raquel Leviss

“You know what triggered me was when [Raquel] said, ‘If I don’t fall in line with Sandoval then I have nobody.’ You isolate. You groom. You lie,” Lala alleged.

“I do not want to know you. You are scary.”

It was then that Sandoval really snapped.

“Lala, you don’t know me. Don’t sit there and accuse me of grooming. You do not know me.”

These days, Lala is pregnant with her second child. So, she’s probably trying to steer clear of drama as much as possible.

But at the time that last night’s episode was filmed, she was still fulfilling her role as the group’s firebrand, going on the attack against Sandoval when everyone else seemed afraid to confront him.

That willingness to go to war for what’s right is just one of the reasons that VPR fans will always love Lala.