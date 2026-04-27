Megan Thee Stallion Gets Standing Ovation After Exposing Cheating Ex

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Most of us are sensible enough that we cannot imagine cheating on Megan Thee Stallion.

Over the weekend, the phenomenal singer put her erstwhile boyfriend on blast, accusing him of cheating.

The saddest thing is that Klay Thompson isn’t even her worst ex.

Hours after exposing him, Megan was on stage — but teared up while the audience showered her with love.

Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Imagine fumbling HER!

On Saturday, April 25, Megan took to her Instagram Story to express her righteous anger to the world.

“Cheating,” she began, starting her litany of grievances without ambiguity.

She went on to write that he’d “had me around your whole family playing house.”

Megan then lamented that the man in question apparently “got ‘cold feet.’”

We have to acknowledge that she did not personally name Klay Thompson. But it could not realistically be about anyone else.

On April 25, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion called out her freshly ex-boyfriend, accusing him of cheating and more. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings,” Megan continued, “and treatment towards me during your basketball season.”

Scathingly, she added: “Now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????”

There are many healthy and happy ways to not be monogamous.

However, they must be consensual for all parties. Based upon Megan’s words, it doesn’t sound like that’s what happened here.

“Bitch I need a REAL break after this one,” Megan announced. “Bye y’all.”

Klay Thompson speaks onstage during the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards on December 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

A standing ovation

In a video shared online, Megan went on to perform on Saturday night.

She took the stage as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Obviously, her heartbreak was still lurking in her thoughts, despite her wonderful performance.

Fans gave Megan a standing ovation, with at least one fan screaming out their love at her during the applause.

Megan, however, was visibly trying to hold back tears, and even turned away from the audience.

Megan confirmed to Page Six that she had “made the decision to end my relationship with Klay.”

Her statement affirmed: “Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship.”

She continued: “And when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

Megan concluded her statement: “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

The world is full of people with undeservedly low self-esteem. There are also men who imagine that they could somehow do better than Megan Thee Stallion.

Absurd, but maybe it balances out somehow.