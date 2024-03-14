Love Is Blind Reunion: 8 Bombshells from the Season 6 Reunion

Here we go, folks.

Or, perhaps we should say more accurately, there they went, folks.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the much-anticipated reunion special for Love Is Blind Season 6, bringing cast members Johnny McIntyre, Amy Cortés, Jimmy Presnell, Chelsea Blackwell, Clay Gravesande, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Jeramey Lutinski, Laura Dadisman, Sarah Ann Bick, Trevor Sova, Kenneth Gorman and Brittany Mills back together on stage.

Let’s get right to the wildest and more revelations from the reunion, shall we?

(Netflix)

Trevor Sova finally offered an explanation about his secret girlfriend, saying on air after his alleged texts to his partner were shown on screen:

“I was not dating her, ‘dating her’ technically, I never said, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ before the show started, but… obviously, we were close.”

Trevor added that the woman “was the typical girl I’d go for in real life” and he wanted to join the program so he could “meet somebody that I wouldn’t go for in real life.”

“There’s no justifying that, that sounds f-ckiing horrible what I just said,” he confessed. “That’s f-cked up.”

Yes, Sova acknowledged, he did care a lot about this person. But she was also “toxic” for him.

Trevor also empharized that his feelings for Chelsea were legitimate and said he didn’t come on the show for fame or to progress his career.

“I did come here for good and bad reasons. I can’t take back that I went on the show. I’m glad I went on the show because it taught me a lot about myself,” he said.

The Love Is Blind cast is back together here for the Season 6 reunion. (Netflix)

Elsewhere, yes, Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick confirmed they started dating after Jeramey split from fiancée Laura Dadisman.

They’re even living together in North Carolina.

“I fell in love with Jeramey as a person and we’ve had a strong connection since the beginning of this experiment,” Sarah Ann said at the reunion, noting that their romance is “real,” and she’s “sitting next to someone who I love with all my heart.”

About that late-night meet-up, which ended Jeramey’s relationship with Laura?

“Nothing inappropriate happened,” Jeramey insisted. “I didn’t intentionally lie about that. I did share my location, I just didn’t have anything to hide.”

Calling in via Zoom, however?

Laura labeled both stars as disgusting.

From left: Sarah Ann, Jeramey and Laura on the Love Is Blind reunion. (GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX; ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX)

“Yes, I was previously engaged,” Jeramey admitted at another point. Everyone I dated was well-aware of that.

“I sold my house, and I did go ahead and apply after I was out on my own, doing my own thing. Got approached to do it and decided to move forward.”

Laura and Sarah Ann both sided with Jeramey, acknowledging his story was true and that he did disclose in the pods — and afterwards — that he was previously engaged.

Sarah Ann Bick, Jeramey Lutinski, and Jessica Vestal on stage. (Netflix)

Clay Gravesande apologized to Amber dumping her at the altar and breaking her heart.

“AD always … made me feel like the best person but I couldn’t get out of my own way,” he said. “I kept looking at myself in the mirror and saying, ‘I’m not the guy that deserves love and marriage.'”

Clay went on to say AD was “the love of my life” and kept saying how much of a mistake he made.

Would AD give Clay another chance, co-host Vanessa Lachey asked?

“You had your chance, there’s nothing that I wouldn’t have given you, there’s nothing I wouldn’t have done for you,” she replied.

“And low key, respectfully, you played in my f-cking face… because you knew that you didn’t want to get married.”

Clay and AD at the season 6 reunion of Love Is Blind. (Netflix)

Also, AD revealed that she briefly reconnected with her other connection in the Love Is Blind pods, Matthew Duliba, after breaking up with Clay.

“Matthew and I, we went on a few dates. Like two-ish,” she said.

“The first one he wanted to apologize to me. He was heartbroken; he was very, very upset about the way everything played out and the way he felt like he played in both of our faces.”

Clay had nothing negative to say about Matt, while AD concluded on the topic:

“We live completely two different lifestyles.

“He’s very disciplined… he’s extremely to the clock, every minute is planned out whereas I’m kinda with the wind a little bit, and he just wants different things and so do I, and we just left it right there.”

We’re on stage here at the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion. (Netflix)

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés confirmed they’re still very much married and enjoying life together, which has included lots of traveling and spending time with their loved ones.

The spouses were also asked about the hot topic of their sex life … and whether or not condoms were an option.

“Yes, condoms were always an option,” Johnny replied. “I think the big thing that I really want to point out is I didn’t really know too much about the topic of birth control until that first conversation with Amy.”

Amy delved even further into these surprising personal details, telling the audience:

“Respectfully, I had to educate him a lot. But we figured it out, I never ended up going on birth control, he never got a vasectomy. We figured it out and that’s all that matters.”

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes on Love Is Blind season 6 reunion (Netflix)

Jimmy Presnell talked about his secret hookup with friend and said he “didn’t deserve” to be thrown under the bus like this decision.

“She didn’t love hearing it… one of them is really pissed off at me for mentioning it,” he said of his friends’ reaction after Chelsea Blackwell dropped his secret in front of cameras.

“I hated all this came out so bad, and I can take it, they didn’t deserve it.”

For her part, Chelsea apologized to both Jimmy and his friend, and acknowledged that her actions “ruined everything.”

Kenneth Gorman and Brittany Mills promotional photos. (Netflix)

Kenneth Gorman and Brittany Mills were asked if they considered having sex in order to help improve their relationship… before it flamed out.

“Going into this, I made a promise to myself… I’m gonna wait until marriage,” Brittany said

“[Sex] is a supplement, and it’s a more an addition to, and I should not have to first test that out to then make my decision. I wanted to be 100 percent confident and that was my choice.

“We agreed to make a promise to ourselves and to each other… and it didn’t really need to be tested out to figure out where we were at.”

The two eventually called off their engagement, but talk every day, they added on the broadcast.