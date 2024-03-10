Ryan Gosling Performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars & It Was Perfect, No Notes

Ryan Gosling performed at the Oscars, and yes, seeing Ken in the flesh, live on stage, was just as thrilling as everyone hoped.

The big news out of Barbieland ahead of the big night in Hollywood was that Ryan Gosling, would officially perform “I’m Just Ken” live at the award show.

Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

After being nominated for an Oscar for his role in Barbie, along with co-star America Ferrera, it felt like a foregone conclusion.

Especially since the song that made everyone sing this summer, I’m Just Ken, was also nominated. (I’m choosing to not bring up the travesty against Greta and Margot for the moment)

Prepare your Kenergy, fans!

Ryan Gosling Performs as Ken At The Oscars and EVERYONE Loves It

The song of the summer 2023 took it’s final bow in the most perfect way imaginable.

Ryan performed the Oscar nominated song along with a stage full of fellow Kens, director Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and even Emma Stone.

It was quite literally a sight to behold!

Ryan Gosling performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ from “Barbie” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Starting out in the audience, decked in a bejewled pink suit, Ryan kicked off his harmonies surrounded by his Barbie family. This included Billie Eilish, who performed earlier in the night and ultimately won for Best Song, but was laughing her butt off at Ryan taking his turn.

By the time he made it to the stage, Ryan was joined by several of his fellow movie Kens to perform a spectacular number: Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatea, and Scott Evans all suited up to fellow Ryan’s lead.

And then things just went bananas from there. A massive pink staircase, giant Barbie heads, SLASH coming out to shred guitar – KARATE!

Words could never do it justice. It’s a performance that demands to be seen!

Ryan Gosling shows off how well he can use a microphone for the crowd at Cinema Con 2023. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ryan On Bringing Ken to the Oscars: “It’s All I’m Going To Think About”

What’s interesting is that Ryan has been coy about performing for weeks before the big show.

In his Variety cover story in early February, he insisted that the Academy hadn’t asked him to perform.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” said Ryan. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Then, before that, in an interview with W Magazine for its annual Best Performances issue, Gosling sat down with his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie to talk about the film’s success.

At the time, Barbie had nabbed a slew of awards: Golden Globes. BAFTAs. You name it.

Now that he’s nabbed his Oscar nom, along with the song, it’s seems he poised to take the stage after all. Especially, considering that he was game for it before he was even nominated!

“I wasn’t thinking about it until now,” he admitted to W in December 2023, “and now it’s all I’m going to think about!”

It’s all any of us are thinking about! With the thought firmly planted in his mind, Gosling spiraled out from there, questioning all the logistics of his performance.

Barbie and Ken, all smiles at their big, pink premiere! (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

“Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars?” he asked Robbie. “Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?”

But he didn’t stop there!

When asked about his go-to karaoke song, Gosling teased the much anticipate performance again, quipping: “I don’t have one. I only sing at the Oscars … Oh no, wait, I don’t.”

‘Barbie’ Shortlisted For All Major Oscars Categories, But Fell Short

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara chat about ‘Barbie’ during the all important ‘For Your Consideration’ period. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Oscar nominations were revealed officially on January 23rd. Barbie scored some big wins, but also some major losses.

Fine, we’ll say it: Margot Robbie AND Greta Gerwig were shut out! No Best Actress nomination and no Best Director nomination! Heartbreaking? Yes!

Never mind that Barbie lead with 18 total nods for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, and then snagged a win for I’m Just Ken! It actually beat out two other songs on the soundtrack: “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish, as well as Dua Lipa’s Barbie song “Dance the Night.”

Never mind that the film also snagged nine nominations for the Golden Globes and 15 for the BAFTA Film Awards.

And the viral smash song, “I’m Just Ken” is helping the nomination numbers climb. It’s received a nod from this year’s Golden Globes and a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Sounds like Ken is a big ten!