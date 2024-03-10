Cillian Murphy’s Wife Yvonne McGuinness: Meet The ‘Oppenheimer’ Star’s Spouse Of …

In Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt played Cillian Murphy’s wife, for better or for worse. But in real life, Yvonne McGuinness is the love of Cillian’s life – or at least the last two decades.

With award show season up on us, and Cillian’s has won awards left and right.

At the Oscars, his wife was the first to congratulate him with a kiss as he won for Best Actor.

Therefore, it’s possible the Peaky Blinders star will be joined by his wife on some high profile red carpets. Then again, the couple tend to keep this low-key, preferring to keep details of their marriage private.

This all means that Cillian’s wife is a bit of mystery! But, here’s what we can tell you about the pair!

Cillian Murphy and his wife cheering on his fellow Oppenheimer winners at the Oscars. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Who Is Yvonne McGuinness?

A native of Ireland like her husband, Yvonne McGuinness is a well-respected visual artist, with a master’s degree from the Royal College of Art in London and an eye for immersive art.

“Her work encompasses film, performance, sculptural and textile elements, sound and writing,” reads her bio on her website, adding that the artist stages “live, public interventions and performances.”

Does Cillian Murphy Have Children?

Yvonne and Cillian tied the knot in 2004, after meeting during the years when the Batman Returns star was an up-and-coming stage actor in Ireland.

Within a year, the pair welcomed their first son Malachy, born in 2005. Two years later, their second son, Aran, was born in 2007.

Like their mother, Cillian’s sons are rarely seen out with their famous father, growing up in Dublin, away from the bright lights of Hollywood, and not very far from their grandparents.

“We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose,” Cillian told The Guardian in an interview. “It’s amazing how quickly their accents have adapted. Even within a year of moving back, they are fading into this rakish west Brit kind of thing. Which I think, hopefully, will get them lots of girls when they’re 15.”

Cillian Murphy attends the photocall for “Oppenheimer” in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Nominations

In the 2024 awards season, Cillian has already been nominated for a Saturn Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Golden Globes. He has stiff competition across the board, going up against Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, it’s very likely he will snag his first Oscar nomination this season and is tipped to win given his groundbreaking performance.