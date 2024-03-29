Louis Gossett Jr.’s Cause of Death: Hollywood Legend Dies at 87

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Screen legend Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away at the age of 87, and while he certainly lived a long and very full life, there’s still widespread curiosity about the actor’s cause of death.

Known for his roles in such beloved films as 1961’s A Raisin in the Sun and the 2023 musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Gossett’s work in An Officer and a Gentleman made him the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He also appeared in such groundbreaking TV series as Roots, The Jeffersons, and Watchmen.

News of Gossett’s death was revealed in a statement issued by his family.

“It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning,” the statement read, according to the New York Post.

“We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement.

Louis Gossett Jr.’s Cause of Death: How Did the Actor Die?

According to comments made by Gossett’s nephew, his cause of death is currently unknown.

The actor was not known to have struggled with any health issues during his long and prolific career.

Louis Gossett Jr.’s Legacy

A Brooklyn native who made his stage debut way back in 1953, Gossett amassed hundreds of credits over the midst of his eight decades in the business.

He’s likely best remembered for his work in An Officer and a Gentleman, in which he played Richard Gere’s stern drill sergeant, and Roots, in which he played Fiddler, an older mentor to Levar Burton.

“All the top African-American actors were asked, and I begged to be in there,” Gossett once said or Roots in an interview for a book about the show’s legacy.

“I got the best role, I think. It was wonderful.”

On X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere, news of Gossett’s passing made him a global trending topic, as tributes poured in from family, friends, and a legion of devoted fans.

“He was open and generous. Kind beyond measure. Regal. We owe so much to him,” actor Colman Domingo posted on the site, alongside a photo of Gossett.

“When they talk about highly respected actors, Lou Gossett name is at the top of that list. Rest well,” a fan of Gossett’s chimed in.

Gossett was a one-of-a-kind talent, and his influence will no doubt be felt for many years to come.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.