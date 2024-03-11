Amy Schumer ‘Kinda Pregnant’: Flaunts Baby Bump On Set Of New Show

Amy Schumer is looking kinda’ pregnant on the set of Kinda Pregnant.

This is not a coincidence.

The aggressively controversial comedian is sporting a baby bump while working on the Netflix series just weeks after disclosing her diagnosis.

There’s an “inside Amy Schumer” joke in here somewhere.

Amy Schumer speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards at The Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

Is Amy Schumer ‘Kinda Pregnant’ or is she pregnant?

On Thursday, March 7, Amy Schumer was on the set of her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy.

Kinda Pregnant is about a character named Lainy (whom Schumer portrays) who becomes deeply envious when her friend becomes pregnant.

As a result, the character wears a fake baby bump. That is an absolutely unhinged premise for a rom-com, but people have done much rational things in real life.

Amy Schumer attends the 2023 Good+Foundation â€œA Very Good+ Night of Comedyâ€ Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Good+Foundation)

Amy Schumer is wearing a prosthetic baby bump

Just like her character, Schumer is wearing an artificial baby bump on set.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Schumer seemed to enjoy flaunting the unorthodox wardrobe item on the Kinda Pregnant set while flashing a peace sign at the cameras.

According to teasers about the upcoming series, Lainy’s bonkers behavior will lead to her finding love. Like real people, fictional characters will entirely ignore red flags.

Amy Schumer speaks onstage during the Inside Amy Schumer SAG Screening at Crosby Hotel on April 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Just for the record, Amy Schumer IS a mom

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are parents.

The two share a 4-year-old son, Gene. They welcomed him in May of 2019, via C-section.

And no, she’s not going to give birth (by any means) to anyone any time soon. In September of 2021, she had her uterus removed to help alleviate endometriosis symptoms.

Amy Schumer is deliberately controversial

Amy Schumer’s public image is in a precarious place these days. And while misogyny and body-shaming are an ever-present rot within our culture, they’re not the culprits — even if that’s what she seems to believe.

Over the past several months, Amy Schumer has made vile statements and doubled down regarding the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

She has repeatedly twisted outraged backlash into anger over her physical appearance. While Schumer has repeatedly been the victim of inexcusable body-shaming in the past, it is hard to believe that she genuinely believes that people are less angry about wholesale slaughter and are simply raging over her puffy cheeks.

Amy Schumer speaks onstage during the Inside Amy Schumer premiere at Midnight Theatre on October 18, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Will Amy Schumer’s controversies hurt ‘Kinda Pregnant’ viewership?

Many people are wondering why Netflix would take such a bizarre risk by letting Schumer helm a new show.

First, there are an astonishing number of people who are not very online. Anyone can miss a story, but there are folks who have no idea about the hateful things that famous people say in interviews and on social media. These people lead quieter, simpler lives.

And second of all … it’s not a surprise that Netflix would give Schumer this show. It was likely lined up well before her hateful statements. Also, Netflix famously loves rewarding hateful comedians with their own specials.