It’s very unfortunate, but it’s true:

Sarah Ferguson can relate to Kate Middleton at the moment.

The Duchess of York confirmed just this past January that she had been diagnosed with cancer for the second time, in this insance for skin cancer… just months after she announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last June.

Relatedly, as the world found out on March 22, Middleton also has cancer.

Sarah, Duchess of York, attends the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel on February 27, 2024. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

We don’t yet know the type of cancer Middleton has been battling for just over two months now.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Fergie wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

As crazy as it may be, King Charles was also recently diagnosed with cancer — and may only have two years to live.

King Charles and Kate Middleton visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, central England on February 11, 2020. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP)

The monarch issued his own statement in response to the Middleton news over this past weekend.

“[I am] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” he said through a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

The statement also said the king, who received treatment in the same hospital as Princess Kate, has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” adding that he and his wife “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

For her part, The Duchess of York added a day ago:

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.

“I hope she will now be given the time, space, and privacy to heal.”

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996; she has remained fixture at Royal Family events and shares two daughter — Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34 — with her controversial ex.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Fergie learned that skin cancer has not spread.

It appears to be too early to know exactly what is going on with Middleton’s diagnosis and/or status.

“My medical team [has] advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she told the public in the Instagram video that confirmed her cancer.

“This came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive for the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Following her announcement, Middleton and Prince William went out of their way to express the gratitude for the well wishes they have received.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” this follow-up statement reads.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”