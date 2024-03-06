Brian Peck & Josh Peck: Is Nickelodeon Star Related To Drake Bell’s Alleged …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Brian Peck related to Josh Peck?

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has spoken out about sexual abuse he experienced as a teen. The alleged culprit is an actor and dialogue coach who was arrested in the early 2000s and even went to prison.

His name is Brian Peck. Which, given the name of Bell’s costar from his most famous role, has fans curious.

Is he any relation to Bell’s longtime peer and costar, Josh Peck?

Josh Peck attends “The Tiger’s Apprentice” premiere event at the Sherry Lansing Theatre at Paramount Studios on January 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Who is Josh Peck?

Josh Peck is a former child star. The beloved comedic actor, born in 1986, appeared on Nickelodeon for years on iconic shows like All That, The Amanda Show, and of course on Drake & Josh.

As we’ll detail a little further in a moment, Josh costarred with Drake Bell for four seasons and 56 episodes. They reprised their roles in TV movies and voiced their characters in video games.

Josh continues to act, recently appearing in a recurring role on (now tragically canceled) Paramount+ iCarly revival.

Who is Brian Peck?

Brian Peck is an actor of little note. He appeared in various minor roles, and then used that acting experience to work as a dialogue coach.

A dialogue coach essentially works with an actor. They might help with anything from running lines to offering one-on-one feedback to an actor on their delivery and pronunciation, as every actor has different needs.

In 2004, a court convicted Brian Peck of sexually abusing an unidentified actor under the age of 16. Drake Bell has now come forward to identify himself as the victim. He was 15 at the time.

Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

You may have heard about Brian Peck recently

During a recent episode of their Pod Meets World podcast, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle discussed Brian Peck. He had appeared as a guest on Boy Meets World years before his arrest and conviction, and cultivated a friendship with the young actors.

The actors thought back upon what they now regard as an unsettling and creepy friendship with the much older actor.

They described guilt and being on the “wrong side” when he used their friendship to convince them to appear on his behalf during his 2004 trial. He ended up spending 16 months behind bars, but their ignorance at the time — a time when it was much harder to look up allegations like this — clearly haunts them.

Drake Bell costarred with Josh Peck for years

As we noted, Drake Bell — who got into serious legal trouble over sexting a minor just a few years ago — has opened up about his experience as a CSA survivor.

In his teens, however, he costarred with Josh Peck on a series of projects, ultimately landing titular roles as stepbrothers on Drake & Josh.

Not only did Drake & Josh serve as a launching point for Miranda Cosgrove’s career on ratings juggernaut iCarly in the years that followed, but the show was solid on its own. However, the apparent coincidence of Drake’s costar and his alleged abuser sharing a surname has fans asking an obvious question: are Josh Peck and Brian Peck related?

Josh Peck attends the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Is Josh Peck related to Brian Peck?

As far as we can tell, Josh Peck is not in any way related to Brian Peck. Peck is a common surname, with an estimated 60,000 individuals bearing that name in the United States.

Similarly, there are no indications that either Josh or Brian Peck are related to legendary actor Gregory Peck. Again, a name is just a name.

It is a cruel coincidence that Josh Peck must share a surname with someone who has caused so much harm.