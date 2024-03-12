Matthew Perry’s Siblings Named as Beneficiaries In His Will: Who Are They?

Despite growing up in a family with several famous members, Matthew Perry’s siblings have mostly managed to steer clear of public scrutiny.

But now that the details of Perry’s will have been revealed and the siblings have been named as beneficiaries, there’s been a sudden interest in the brothers and sisters of the late Friends star.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Perry passed away unexpectedly in October of last year.

The beloved actor, who struggled with substance throughout his life, drowned in a hot tub while under the influence of ketamine.

He was just 54 years old.

The stars of Friends received record salaries during the show’s heyday, and Perry died a very wealthy man.

As a result, there’s been a great deal of curiosity regarding the terms of his will.

Matthew Perry’s Will: Who Gets What?

While many of the details have been kept under wraps, it looks as though Perry’s loved ones will be well taken care of.

“All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate,” Perry wrote, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

That estate contains the majority of the cash in assets possessed by Perry at the time of his death.

In addition to the millions in assets willed to his estate, about $1 million in “additional assets” is being held in a trust named after Woody Allen’s character in the 1975 comedy Annie Hall.

Matthew Perry’s Siblings: Who Are They?

Perry’s will names both of his parents, John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, as beneficiaries, as well as all of his half-siblings.

These include his mother’s children from her marriage to Keith Morrison of Dateline fame: Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, and William Morrison.

Perry has another half-sibling, 32-year-old Maria Perry-Bowick, whom his father welcomed with his second wife, Debbie Boyle.

Matthew is the only child of John and Suzanne, who divorced one year after his birth.

Perry never had children, but his will includes a clause stating that any kids he might have had after 2009 should not be entitled to his fortune simply by virtue of being his offspring.

This may have been a safeguard against bogus paternity claims.

Whatever the case, this week’s revelations about Perry’s will serve as a sad reminder that one of the most beloved comedic talents in TV history is no longer with us.

We continue to join Matthew’s loved ones in mourning his loss and celebrating his life.