Abby & Brittany: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Is Now Married!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here is an unusual, exciting, confusing and romantic story… all wrapped up in one:

Abby Hensel is a married woman!

Okay, granted. This might require a bit of of an explanation in regard to why we described the development by using the adjectives above…

Abby and Brittany Hensel are conjoined twins who rose to fame on a TLC reality series. (YouTube)

Abby and Brittany Hensel are conjoined twins.

They rose to some level of prominence way back in 1996 when they were featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In 2012, the siblings starred on the TLC reality show Abby & Brittany, providing viewers at the time with a closer glimpse at their lives and their extremely rare condition.

The sisters, who are dicephalus conjoined twins, were born fused together at the torso — and remain so as adults.

They have separate spinal cords, brains, hearts and other organs but share those located below the waist. Brittany controls the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right.

Abby and Brittany Hensel on television. (BBC Three)

Truly astounding, right?

On March 27, meanwhile, The Today Show cited public records to prove that Abby has been married since 2021 to a man named Josh Bowling.

The spouses (and, yes, Brittany) reside in the twins’ native Minnesota; while Josh describes himself as a “father, veteran, nurse” on his Facebook page.

Following their graduation from Bethel University in 2012, the sisters began working as teachers at an elementary school.

Both Abby and Brittany obtained their own teaching license, although they explained they said years ago that they share a paycheck due to teaching the same classes because, again, they can’t be physically separated.

Abby and Brittany Hensel on an episode of their TLC reality series. (TLC)

“People have been curious about us since we were born, for obvious reasons,” the twins said in the first episode of their eight-part series.

“But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do.”

This includes dating and, more recently, marriage, although the former reality stars have said they don’t wish to turn their private lives into a public spectacle.

“The whole world doesn’t need to know who we’re dating,” Brittany said on the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16. “Or what we’re gonna do and everything.”

Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel rose to fame via an interview with Oprah in 1996. (YouTube)

In the past, the twins also talked openly about parenthood.

“Yeah, we’re going to be moms,” Brittany said on the aforementioned documentary.

“We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet.”