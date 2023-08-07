Angus Cloud Did NOT Commit Suicide, Late Actor’s Mom Insists

A week after the tragic death of Angus Cloud, the actor’s mother has taken to social media in order to post an important message.

As previously reported, Cloud was found dead on August 1 at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

The rising television star, best known for his role on the beloved HBO drama Euphoria, was only 25 years old.

No cause of death has been announced, but his mother Lisa told a 911 operator that her son had suffered a “possible overdose,” prompting most observers to presume Cloud’s death was related to drug use.

Angus Cloud attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

This may very well be the case.

But Lisa Cloud wants the world to know that her son’s death was also accidental.

“I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” Lisa wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Angus Cloud, pictured here in character on Euphoria, has died at a very young age. (Photo Credit: HBO)

Indeed, Cloud and his loved ones laid Cloud’s dad to rest just a week or so before Angus was found dead.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” wrote his family in a statement confirming Cloud’s passing, adding at the time:

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

Euphoria actor and fan favorite, Angus Cloud at JBL Peaks on Peaks, a snowboarding-meets-hoops-inspired capsule collection event celebrating the JBL Endurance Peak 3 launch at Park City Mountain on February 18, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Via Facebook, Lisa went on to recount her child’s last day on earth as follws:

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.

“He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

Angus Cloud attends 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Continued Mrs. Cloud:

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

We’d have to imagine an autopsy report will be made public in the near future.

Even then, however, we’ll never know for certain what Cloud was thinking at the time he allegedly took these foreign substances.

Angus Cloud attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming/Meta at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Getty)

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” concluded Lisa.

“His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.

“To honour his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Angus Cloud attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In the wake of Cloud’s death, various co-stars have expressed their shock and sorrow on Instagram and other platforms.

Notably, Euphoria co-star Zendaya wrote the following:

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way.

“For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”