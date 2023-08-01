Angus Cloud, Star of HBO’s Euphoria, Dead at 25

Horrible and shocking news today out of Hollywood:

Angus Cloud, an up and coming actor best known for his role of Fezco on the HBO smash hit Euphoria, was found dead Monday at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

He was 25 years old.

Angus Cloud, pictured here in character on Euphoria, has died at a very young age. (HBO)

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s loved ones said in a statement confirming this terrible development.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Cloud lost his father just a week ago and “intensely struggled” with the loss, his family added.

The message concluded as follows:

Angus Cloud at JBL Peaks on Peaks, a snowboarding-meets-hoops-inspired capsule collection event celebrating the JBL Endurance Peak 3 launch at Park City Mountain on February 18, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Getty)

The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.

We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.

Angus Cloud attends 2022 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

Cloud previously explained he was discovered in the street by a casting agent and had never professionally acted before landing his fan favorite tole on Euphoria.

The character was last seen being dragged away by police following a gunfight in which his adoptive brother Ashtray was fatally shot.

“I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone,” Cloud told E! News in October.

“I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again.”

Angus Cloud attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration presented by Facebook Gaming/Meta at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood. (Getty)

The 25-year-old also teased a “couple of projects” in the works outside of Euphoria this past fall, noting:

“I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

A cause of death is not known at this time.

However, we know that Oakland Fire Department spokesperson said first responders were dispatched to a location associated with the actor about 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

“Upon arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased,” the spokesperson said by email.

ngus Cloud attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022 in Paris. (Getty)

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud appeared in films including The Line opposite Alex Wolff, Austin Abrams and John Malkovich and North Hollywood as well as music videos for Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

In 2022, the actor was named the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

In a statement of its own, HBO said it was “incredibly saddened” to learn about Cloud’s death, writing on social media:

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

(Instagram)

Javon Walton, who played Ashtray opposite of Cloud on Euphoria, posted a tribute on Instagram to his friend and co-star with a caption that read “rest easy brother.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Angus Cloud.

May he rest in peace.

