Remember when Angelina Pivarnick left Jersey Shore unexpectedly in the show’s first season, thus missing out on millions in earnings?

Well, now we now we know the reasoning behind that baffling decision!

This week’s episode of Shore marked the ultimate Jerzday, as the cast was celebrated with their own official holiday dedicated by the mayor of Atlantic City.

The occasion made the longtime MTV stars nostalgic, and they spent some time reflecting on the early days of their fame.

Angelina Pivarnick Left ‘Jersey Shore’ Because of Mike Sorrentino

While reminiscing on the origins of the show, Mike Sorrentino revealed that he was the one who recommended Angelina.

His friends seemed to know that already, but they were stunned by the revelation that he and Angelina once dated.

“In 2008 they called me and asked, ‘Do you know anybody who might be good for the show?’ ” Mike recalled. “I was like, ‘I might have somebody for you.'”

“What made you think of Angelina out of all your friends?” asked Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“We had just dated. We were just chatting,” Mike replied, eliciting shocked reactions from the rest of the group

“Sexting,” Angelina clarified.

“We said, ‘Alright, we can’t say we know each other,'” Mike said, by way of explaining why this bombshell remained a secret for so long.

“We stayed friends, and that’s how Angeliners ended up on the show.”

As Jenni “JWoww” Farley pointed out, by entering a sexting-based relationship in 2008, Mike and Angelina were technological pioneers.

The first iPhone hit the market a few months before filming began on the first season of Shore, so the future co-stars were probably thirsting after each other via Blackberry.

From there, the castmates pieced together some unexplained drama from the first season of Shore.

“Wait, wait, is that why you took such offense to him being in the jacuzzi with randoms?” Jenni asked, referring to a scene from the show’s first episode.

“Yes,” Angelina said.

“It all makes sense now. You had feelings,” Nicole chimed in.

“The math is matching. Now I am shook,” Jenni said.

“So you left early because you didn’t want to film with your ex,” Pauly D guessed.

“Basically, yes,” Angelina said.

Yes, the reason Angelina packed up her Hefty bags and departed the Seaside house in season one was because she had unresolved feelings for the Situation.

And somehow, we didn’t know about it until now.

Thankfully, this story has a mostly happy ending.

Angelina returned to the show, and these days, she’s engaged to Vinny Tortorella.

(Although there’s been some major drama in that relationship, so Angelina might have already kicked her second-favorite Vinny to the curb.)

Mike, of course, is happily married to Lauren Pesce, and last night’s episode featured a scene in which she learned that she’s pregnant with her third child.

It’s probably a good thing that Mike and Angelina never hooked up.

If those two had had kids, they might have been too chaotic for this world to handle.