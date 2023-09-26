Mike Sorrentino and Wife Can’t Stop Smushing, Expecting Baby #3!

Ladies and gentlemen… we’re about to have another Situation on our hands.

A mere nine months after welcoming daughter Mia Bella, the Jersey Shore standout and wife Lauren revealed on Tuesday they’re expecting their third baby together.

The unexpected Instagram announcement featured the couple posing with their two kids — they are also parents to son Romeo Reign, 2 — and a strip of ultrasound photos.

Yes, this is really happening!

Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino attend MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 2, 2023. (Getty)

“Good things come in threes. Adding another pumpkin to our patch,” they wrote as a joint caption. “Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Before Romeo entered the world, Lauren talked openly about havin suffered a miscarriage seven weeks into a pregnancy in 2019.

“It was heart-wrenching,” she recalled during a November 2019 appearance on Good Morning America.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino visits The Empire State Building on August 3, 2023 in New York City. (Getty)

Shortly after this sad news went public, Mike said that the spouses were still planning to expand their immediate family.

“We’re going to keep trying,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “We can’t wait until that happens and we’re very excited to start that chapter, and we’re moving forward.”

That, they sure are.

As Lauren acknowledged today on Instagram, she and The Situation will soon be parents of three kids under the age of three.

Mike poses with his wife and son. So cute! (Instagram)

Mike served eight months for tax evasion in 2019, but now is back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as a full-time cast member and about to be an even more full-time dad.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’m happy to make it this far,” Sorrentino told People Magazine last month.

“I was so wild in my twenties and thirties that being the family man that I am today — being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage — I’m killing the game.”

He’s also smushing a whole lot, to use language he would understand and appreciate.

Congratulations to the expecting parents!

