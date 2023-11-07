During the ongoing horror in Gaza, a number of very famous people have been alienating fans and brands with their “takes.”

Mia Khalifa’s impassioned pleas for the Palestinians who are being massacred have been undercut by her more incendiary comments about Hamas.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer’s dozens of vile posts and extremely poor reaction to pushback has made her, as some pushing for peace have phrased it, “the face of genocide” on social media.

Now, these polarizing forces are colliding, with Khalifa sharing Schumer’s irate DMs.

Mia Khalifa Reenters the Conversation

Just a few days ago, Mia Khalifa took to Twitter to share a cluster of incendiary messages that Amy Schumer sent.

The messages were not to her. They were, instead, directed at Asia Jackson. The 29-year-old actress is of both Black and Indigenous Filipino descent, and had commented on on Schumer’s horrific takes.

As you might recall, Jackson tweeted: “It’s so crazy to me how Bella & Gigi had to tiptoe around their statements and then Amy Schumer is like ‘Gazans are rapists’ and will still have a career.”

Messy

Schumer first messaged Jackson after that post. It appears that this is also when she followed her — expressly so that she could send her some truly out-of-pocket, confrontational DMs.

“Did something I post about my people being massacred upset you?” Schumer demanded. Many of us have received unexpected DMs from famous people. Very few receive this flavor, however.

However, Jackson kept her cool, replying: “The Islamophobia and generalization of Gazan people did.”

Antisemitism is real, but criticizing Israel’s government is not antisemitic

“People all over the world are in the streets yelling for the murder of my people,” Schumer replied.

(There have been very real spikes in antisemitism! And while white nationalists have been attempting to insert themselves into discussions of Israel’s brutal bombing of Gaza, conflating support for Gazan victims with antisemitism is dishonest. Especially considering the volume of Jewish protesters in the US and in Israel)

“You are not educated about the history of the Jewish people and of the conflict,” Schumer alleged. “Thanks for expressing what you were upset about. I’d like to express that I think you are antisemitic.” Fortunately, that’s not what antisemitism means.

What does one have to do with the other?

Schumer went on to demand that Jackson tell her if she has any Jewish friends. She told her that they feel “frightened for their children and for their lives.”

That makes sense, given how rising fascism across the globe historically uses antisemitism as a weapon. And antisemitism and Islamophobia are both spiking amidst the conflict.

But … Jackson’s objections to the bombing of homes and hospital, the massacre of more than 5,000 children in Gaza, don’t seem super relevant to that.

Leave Asia Jackson alone

You can probably guess how Jackson, who just had a toxic stranger show up in her DMs to accuse her of not knowing what she’s talking about, reacted.

“Very curious to hear how you know that I’m not educated about the conflict? How do you know that?” she asked.

Jackson then reminded Schumer: “You literally just followed me, you don’t know who I am.”

If you don’t want people seeing your awful DMs to a stranger, don’t send them

Jackson shared the post. Naturally, it took off, and so did Schumer’s horrific Instagram posts, some of which seemed to portray Gazans as “rapists.”

Schumer later accused her of sharing the DMs for clout rather than because Schumer was not having a normal one in her DMs.

And then Mia Khalifa shared it. Khalifa lost business ties when she spoke out (again, not all of her comments were in good taste) early in the conflict. Of course she feels invested in the ongoing conversation and in the human rights atrocities.

Awkward

Khalifa has been sharing, but not speaking out so much, after losing some brand ties last month.

It’s a very sad situation when people feel afraid to even speak out against a genocidal bombing campaign against people living in an open air prison.

That said, we can all acknowledge that Khalifa’s comments crossed some lines.

Genocide is evil; discussion still requires nuance

As we said at the time, most of us are lucky enough to not know what we would do in the face of apartheid and peacetime ethnic cleansing.

Hopefully, attacking and even killing children would never be the answer.

Palestinians need freedom; Hamas doesn’t need cheerleaders. Though, at this point, many suspect that Israel’s bombs have killed more of Hamas’ hostages than Hamas ever would have.