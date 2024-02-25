Amy Schumer is here with a medical update.

A few days ago, the comedian fired back at critics on social media who took note of her puffy face by explaining that she has endometriosis.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” the 42-year-old said at the time.

On February 23, meanwhile, she said a lot more.

Via Jessica Yellin’s “News Not Noise” newsletter, Schumer gave unexpected credit to all the haters out there for pointing out her recent facial changes by stating they helped her examine her appearance in even further depth.

In short, Schumer has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome.

The condition occurs when too much cortisol (the primary stress hormone) is inside one’s body for a long time, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Typical symptoms include weight gain, high blood pressure, and bone loss… and treatment can involve medication, radiation therapy, or surgery.

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” said Schumer late last week.

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable.

The actress also said that “having the Internet chime in” helped her know something was amiss.

“It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family,” Schumer continued.

“Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

Expressing herself via honesty and sarcasm previously, Schumer responded to critical comments about her face as follows:

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now…

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation.

“But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Schumer emphasized this same point in the aforementioned newsletter.

“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time,” said Schumer.

“I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them.”

She wrote that her diagnosis “is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone” and concluded:

“Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves.”