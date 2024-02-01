Travis Kelce Spills on "Crazy Ride" with Taylor Swift, Reveals When Couple Got Together

As previously and hilariously reported, Donald Trump is preparing to start a holy war with Taylor Swift.

We wish him the best of luck with that.

But while the twice-impeached former President is planning to spend a lot of time engaged in acts of figurative violence with the world’s most popular musician, Travis Kelce just opened up a great deal about the exact opposite.

The All-Pro tight end just spoke at length about the love he has found with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Kelce delved for the first time into the origin of his high-profile romance.

As you may recall, Swift showed up for her first Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24, 2023.

In an interview with TIME Magazine last year, Swift said she had been dating Kelce for at least some period of time prior to cheering him on inside of a private suite during this matchup.

Travis Scott holds girlfriend Taylor Swift in his arms after winning the AFC championships in 2024. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

For just how long?

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” Kelce said yesterday.

Three days before the aforementioned game, Kelce explained on this show that he “threw the ball in her court” and had invited her to see him play.

He had a pretty strong idea of how she would respond at the time.

Taylor Swift is making loving eyes here at boyfriend Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” Kelce told McAfee.

Travis and Taylor have been in the global spotlight for months now, which Kelce says has been a bit jarring.

Overall, however?

“It’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I’m having fun with it.

“The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are celebrating a trip to the Super Bowl here. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We’re in for a major Swift-Kelce several days ahead, too.

The former will be in attendance on February 4 at the Grammys, where she is nominated for four awards.

A week later, Kelce will take to the field at the Super Bowl, with Swift expected to fly in from Tokyo for the monumental showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” said Kelce on Wednesday.