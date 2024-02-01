Jason Momoa doesn’t seem like the sort of guy who has to beg for dates very often, but apparently, Demi Moore has proven resistant to Aquaman’s charms!

Jason split from wife Lisa Bonet in 2020, and he’s been unattached ever since. The two have yet to finalize their divorce.

And according to a new report from the National Enquirer, the action star has become smitten with Demi in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, those feelings might not be mutual.

Jason Momoa and Demi Moore: A Match Made In Beverly Hills?

Jason has reportedly been texting Demi ever since he made her acquaintance at a screening of the documentary Common Ground in Beverly Hills on January 18.

“After they chatted, Jason snagged her number from a mutual friend, and he’s been laying it on thick, telling her she’s the most gorgeous woman he’s ever seen,” a source told the outlet (via Radar Online).

And Jason took immediate advantage of those digits, texting Demi with pickup lines that would be incredibly lame if they came from anyone other than Jason Momoa.

“He’s been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is,” says the insider.

“It’s super cheesy, but Demi’s loving it.”

Yes, Demi is loving it, but apparently, she has not yet taken the bait.

“He’s been begging her for a date and even calling pals who know her, asking them to put in a good word for him,” says the source.

“The idea of hooking up with Demi is a huge fantasy for Jason. He thinks they would make a great match and says Demi could teach him a lot.”

The insider says that Demi is attracted to Jason, but it seems that she has yet to take him up on his offer of a date.

“And Demi thinks Jason’s a hunk,” the source explains.

“So far, she’s playing it very cool, but if he keeps this up it’s only a matter of time before she’ll crack!”

Demi’s Painful Past

Given that Demi is thrice divorced, and her last two marriages were to A-list actors, we suppose it’s not surprising that she’s a little reluctant to get involved with Jason.

Demi’s split from Ashton Kutcher was a nasty one that reportedly took a major psychological toll on the actress.

Moore’s second husband, Bruce Willis, was recently diagnosed with dementia, and loved ones say the disease has robbed the screen legend of his ability to speak.

Bruce and Demi split back in 2000, but he’s the father of her three daughters, and his illness has reportedly been difficult for the entire family.

So Jason might need to give Demi some space at the moment — then again, maybe the attention of a much younger A-list star is exactly the distraction she needs.