Tom Sandoval Claims Ariana Madix ‘Beat’ Him When She Found Out About Raquel Affair

Just when you think Scandoval is over, Tom Sandoval accuses his ex Ariana Madix of ‘beating his ass’ when she found out about his affair.

Settle in.

As Vanderpump Rules goes into it’s latest season, the epic drama of the last is still living large.

Tom Sandoval flying solo in Vegas 2023. ((Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images))

While doing press, Tom gave an interview to the New York Times. It feels important to tell you at this point the title of the article:

How Tom Sandoval Became the Most Hated Man In America

Moving on, in the interview, Tom drops some pretty wild soundbites. At one point, he ever likens the sensationalism of Scandoval to George Floyd’s murder, which is just… not ok.

But speaking on his affair, Tom went into detail about what happened the night Ariana Madix found out about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

It did not go well.

Tom and Ariana in their final days of happiness. ( (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

Tom Sandoval: Ariana Madix ‘Beat My Ass’ When She Learned of Raquel Leviss Affair

While giving the reporter at NYT a tour of Tom Tom, he proceeded to show them the alley behind the restaurant.

Between the trash cans and smell of garbage is where Tom says Ariana learned of his betrayal, and things got violent from there.

“She beat my ass,” he said, accusing his ex of ripping the chain off his neck and even splitting his lip

Now, Ariana has denied tearing his necklace off in the past, so these accusations are not new. But to suggest she “beat” him? That’s serious.

As of now, Ariana has not responded to the accusations, though many outlets have reached out to her for comment.

Tom Sandoval attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images))

Scandoval Recapped

If your a VP fan, there’s likely no way you’ve forgotten the tale of Scandoval.

After nine years together, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split in March 2023 following his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Though never married, the couple were in a committed relationship and lived together.

Ariana dumped Sandoval after she found an explicit video of her former friend on his phone while he was performing with his band at the restaurant.

Both Tom and Ariana have moved on with a new girlfriend and boyfriend, respectfully.