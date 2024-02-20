Kelly Ripa Diet: How Does the Star Stay So Energetic? Thin?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

From what we can tell, Kelly Ripa starts each day with a smile on her face.

The veteran host greets viewers with an unmatched enthusiasm ever time they tune in for her morning talk show.

In reality, however?

Ripa starts her day with something else… at a much earlier point in said day… in order to come across as the bubbly and svelte star that has made her so famous over the years.

Kelly Ripa attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

According to nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre, Ripa begins her day by mixing a scoop of his Acid-Kicking Green powder, which he describes as dehydrated greens, from his brand Alkamind with a glass of water.

This is just the beginning of the specialized Kelly Ripa diet, though.

After downing her mixture of green powder and water, Ripa has her coffee, blending it with grass-fed butter and Acid-Kicking Coffee Alkalizer.

Ripa doesn’t eat before going on air, but will then snack on a green apple, a few tablespoons of almond butter and/or a teaspoon of cinnamon that she mixes into a porridge-like consistency, also according to Gioffre.

Kelly Ripa poses for a photo during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Kelly Ripa hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

For lunch, Gioffre told E! News on Sunday that Ripa will have a salad topped with microgreens, sprouts, avocado and raw nuts.

Just like President Obama used to do, she’ll snack on raw nuts throughout the day, too.

It’s more of the same for dinner, as Ripa typically munches on a smaller sized version of this same salad.

“She’ll add in some steamed vegetables or some sauteed vegetables or some grilled greens,” the diet expert says.

“And she likes to have the vegetables in season because they’re just better for you. And then she’ll have a protein and that could be grilled tofu or tahini or some fish protein.”

Kelly Ripa attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Yes, on occasion, even Kelly Ripa will crave something sweet… which Gioffre says will be his avocado chocolate mousse, made up of avocados, pure vanilla extract, raw cacao, dates and sea salt.

Or… perhaps she’ll have his chocolate chia pudding for fiber.

Before Ripa goes to sleep, she’ll drink this same doctor’s Acid-Kicking Detox Tea featuring turmeric, ginger, lemon and black pepper.

It’s a lot to keep track of, but that’s why Ripa pays Gioffre the big bucks.

Kelly Ripa attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“I’ve never met someone who is busier than Kelly,” Gioffre also told E! News, adding of the mother of four:

“She is supermom. She is just amazing on the show.

“She works out seven days a week, and she maintains this incredible strength eating lifestyle that I’ve taught her.”