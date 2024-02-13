The news that King Charles is battling cancer sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Furthermore, the reluctance of Buckingham Palace officials to comment on the stage and type of the cancer has led many observers to assume the worst.

Those concerns were somewhat assuaged on Sunday when Charles looked hale and hearty during his first public outing since his diagnosis.

But according to one report, the King and his handlers have taken initial steps toward preparing for the worst.

The National Enquirer reported this week that preparations are underway for a funeral for Charles with an estimated budget in the neighborhood of $250 million.

“Charles wants a send-off even bigger and better than Queen Elizabeth’s,” a source described as “a well-placed palace insider” tells the outlet (via Radar Online).

“Charles says he waited 70 years to take the throne, so he deserves a fabulous farewell,” the source continues.

King Charles’ Last Requests

The insider says that Charles has gone into great detail with regard to his plans for the funeral, even dictating which family members should not be allowed to participate.

Topping the list is Prince Andrew, who settled a lawsuit filed by alleged sexual assault victim Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

“Once again, Andrew is asserting his innocence, but His Majesty will hear none of it,” the source said of the king’s refusal to forget about the accusations against his younger brother.

Will Prince Harry Attend His Father’s Funeral?

As we previously reported, Prince Harry traveled to London to visit with Charles shortly after learning of his diagnosis.

The visit was a brief one, however, and the insider says there’s still bad blood between father and son.

According to the Enquirer‘s source, the king plans to make his feelings known at his funeral by “relegating the royal black sheep to seats in the back” as “his final decree.”

That would be an almost unbelievable petty move, but then again, the royals have never been a family to tolerate even the slightest dissent.

We should note that even if the rumors are true and Charles is indeed planning his funeral, that doesn’t mean that his diagnosis is terminal.

It would not be unheard of for a 75-year-old monarch to make plans with regard to his funeral and succession, especially in the wake of a health scare.

Palace officials say that Charles is receiving the best possible care and remains optimistic about his chances for a full recovery.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.