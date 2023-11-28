Julie and Todd Chrisley Thrilled with Appeal News: Thanksgiving Win!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, Todd and Julie Chrisley spent their first Thanksgiving behind bars. They were apart from each other and from their children.

It will not be their last.

Unless, of course, they have an extraordinarily successful appeal.

Things are actually moving along pretty well in that department. Could Todd and Julie be back home for the next Turkey Day?

Todd Chrisley speaks at the WME Party during day 3 of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 11, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA)

Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent, spoke to RadarOnline recently about where things stand.

First and foremost, he says that Todd himself is feeling “pleased” and “happy” with the progress of his appeal.

The appeals process is ongoing. And though Todd certainly won’t be home for the remainder of this year’s holidays, future holidays are looking more attainable.

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

The appeal is moving forward, which Surgent says has “given some hope” to the Chrisley family.

At this point, the goal is to bring them home from prison sooner than expected. Any progress on that front is a win.

“He’s pleased with how things are going,” Surgent shared.

Kyle Chrisley is pictured here with his dad, Todd, and stepmom, Julie. They are both in prison. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Additionally, the report mentions that Todd “feels bad he can’t be home for the holidays with his family.”

However, Surgent vowed: “We are working on it.”

He’ll have plenty of time, to. The next haring for the Chrisleys will take place on March 25, 2024.

In this photo from 2022, Savannah Chrisley appears beside her mother, Julie Chrisley. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Savannah Chrisley reportedly “feels very satisfied” with recent updates. At least, that’s what the report said.

“Todd is happy,” he emphasized. “We are very pleased. It’s a good sign.”

Todd and Julie are the ones behind bars, but their entire family is feeling their absence very acutely now that the holidays are upon us.

Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Savannah shared that she and Chloe spent time away from home just to have a different environment for Thanksgiving. Going through the motions at home would have been too painful.

“We are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year,” she explained of their tropical getaway.

“We’re not going to fake it,” Savannah reasoned. “I wasn’t going to do the traditional one we’re always used to.”

Her family life may be in shambles these days, but Savannah Chrisley certainly knows how to put together a look. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Savannah was actually the first to publicly share the update on the appeal.

She told fans that she “got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I was literally sobbing.”

Excitedly, she told everyone that she feels “one step closer to getting mom and dad home.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences for their financial crimes. (Image Credit: USA Network)

“Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news,” Savannah illuminated.

“We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home,” she added.

Savannah then commented: “So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!”